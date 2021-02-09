BROOKVILLE — Superintendent Erich May expressed his concerns about the effect the coronavirus pandemic is having on local students in a presentation to the Brookville Area School Board Monday night.
Reviewing student performance data from the past year, May said, “The data shows that the continued existence of a pandemic in America is impacting students and families in their perspective of education, impacting their motivation for education, impacting their appetite for learning.”
May said the data he shared Monday night was not based on standardized testing, as in past years, but “on benchmarks that we buy and grades, the old-fashioned data of our business, the grades kids are getting classrooms.”
He said there is not yet a lot of data about “the March-April-May closing” last year. “It is easier to present on what is happening to kids this year,” he said, “the experience of school in a pandemic world.” May said his report had high points and low points.
Reading scores for students K-2 have improved since the beginning of the school year, and for students in grades 3 to 6, both reading and math scores have improved through the first half of the school year.
He said discipline referrals are “really down this year,” but noted that many of the referrals “come from behavior on the school buses, and fewer kids are riding the buses this year.
“Our access to students is down. Student motivation for school is down a little bit. The pandemic has affected our services to students, and it has also affected their appetite for school and services,” he said. “What the data is showing is that existence of pandemic in America is impacting students’ and families’ perception of education.”
May said he is really troubled by the number of students who are failing classes. During the second grading period, which ended in January, 42 students at Hickory Grove earned 68 Fs, while 315 high school students earned 829 Fs during the grading period. The failing grades in the high school have tripled over the same time period last year. He said that “roughly half of these kids are online learning by choice” students who are not in the classrooms.
Because of failing grades, “more than three times as many students were ineligible” to participate in sports, with 88 students ineligible in January 2021 as compared to 24 students in January 2020. “We have a lot of support for education in this community, and we need to see even more.”
On a brighter note, May said the number of children being sent home by the school nurse has dropped significantly this year. During the first six months of the 2021 school year, numbers have dropped in every school in the district, as compared to the same time last year: Northside, 71 one last year and 17 this. year; Pinecreek, 97 and 11; Hickory Grove, 114 and 60; and the high school, 53 and 38.
“Really good news is that there is no strep throat this year,” he said. “There is one bright spot. All this mask-wearing has cut down on the colds, the flu, the strep. Fewer discipline referrals. Fewer kids sent home sick. There is good news here.”
May said he is “not pretending we have all the answers.” To help overcome the effects of the pandemic, the district has and is implementing initiatives such as promoting health and safety plans, providing electronic devices for every student along with hot spots for families in need, providing free meals for students and developing new learning modes. “Any one of these would have been big, and we did them all,” he said.
May said the district is also “trying to address the social and emotional needs of our kids during the pandemic.”
With some solutions currently underway and others being considered, “part of our challenge is not to lower our standards. We have real cause for concern for achievement and motivation. We want to create a tone of encouragement and excellence,” he said.
Also discussed during Monday night’s work session:
- The pros and cons of having snow days where students are not required to complete online lessons as compared to snow days when lessons are required. Included in the discussion was a review of the costs to contractors, such as transportation and food service, when snow days are not made up.
- The proposed 2021-2022 school calendar. The first day of school will be Wednesday, August 25 and the last day will be Wednesday, May 25.
- A proposal for the design of a new maintenance building. Proposals were submitted by three architects and May is recommending the board accept the proposal submitted by Amos E. Rudolph of Seneca. Rudolph submitted the low bid of $20,150 after visiting the building site. He is currently working on building projects in other area school districts, including Jeff Tech.
- A possible refunding of some of the district’s debt service, to take advantage of current interest rates and lower payments. Business administrator Ellen Neyman said the refunding could save the district more than $118,000. The board will be asked to pass a resolution in March if the savings will be realized based on interest rates at that time.
- Neyman also presented a brief review on the district’s fund balance, answering questions from the board on what the fund balance includes and how it can be used each year.
The Brookville Area School Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, February 15 in the Hickory Grove gym.