BROOKVILLE — A final plea not to include a tax increase in the 2021-2022 budget was made by several residents during Monday night’s work session of the Brookville Area School Board.
Addressing the board at the beginning and also at the end of the meeting were Randy Bartley, Sandy Snyder, Randy McGaughey, Judy Clerx and Tara Himes.
- Bartley — “I was flabbergasted when I saw you were actually anticipating yet another tax increase. It’s only a few dollars more, but it is a few dollars more on top of what everyone else is paying. It is part of a total that is crushing some people in this district. I implore you to cut the budget.”
- Snyder — “I beg of you, reconsider any increase. It’s not just school, it’s borough, it’s everything. Please reconsider any increase, and I know everyone will really appreciate it.”
- McGaughey — “I am here on behalf of senior citizens. Inflation has gone through the roof, but senior citizens don’t have someone else we can charge to raise the cost of living for us. I am speaking to the Christians who are sitting here right now. We have moral choices in life, and they are not always easy choices. I would like every kid to have every program that is out there, but sometimes we just can’t meet everybody’s needs. I can still work, but not everyone can.”
- Clerx — “I urge you to reconsider that senior citizens cannot afford to live here. I want to be able to stay in my home but because my house” is above the median, “I can’t afford it.”
- Himes — Referring to items mentioned in the budget discussion, she said, “Cyber charter schools are educating kids. The school district does a great job, but cyber schools are doing a great job, too.” Responding to the discussion of air conditioning the auditorium, she said, “If school would start after Labor Day, that would eliminate the need for air conditioning in the auditorium.” Himes also asked the board how much class instruction time was lost in the elementary schools during the last month of school, when Fridays were often spent as “fun days” doing non-instructional projects.
Budget discussionBusiness administrator Ellen Neyman reviewed the proposed budget, which includes a proposed 2.9 percent tax increase. For median homeowners, the increase would be about $28.66 per year. Under Act I, the budget could have included a tax increase up to 4.2 percent this year since the board voted not to apply for exceptions, which would have allowed an even higher increase.
The last tax increase in the school district was for the 2018-2019 budget, when a 3.3 percent tax increase was approved.
The proposed budget for 2021-2022 is a 3.3 percent increase over this year’s budget, with over half the budget paying for instruction costs in the district. The budget also includes $644,000 for possible cyber charter costs, based on the number of students going to cyber schools outside the district this year.
After a lengthy budget discussion, board member Herb McConnell told the board that he intends to introduce a motion to amend the budget at next week’s meeting, eliminating the tax increase and making up the deficit in the budget from the fund balance. “It won’t hurt us a bit and I think we owe it to our taxpayers,” he said.
The board will vote on the proposed budget at next week’s meeting. A final budget must be adopted by the board by June 30 to meet Department of Education requirements.
New school yearSuperintendent Erich May presented two proposals for the board to consider.
He is suggesting that the 2021-2022 school year include a two-hour early dismissal each Friday for all schools, giving the teachers extra prep time. He said the majority of parents surveyed favor a half-day on Friday, and the two-hour dismissal would still provide adequate instructional hours to meet state requirements.
May also presented a recommendation from the administration that an after-school program be developed. Because 20 percent of the ESSER III (COVID-related) money the district will receive in federal funds must be used on learning-loss programs, the administration is looking for programs to benefit students. May said many of the programs being considered by other districts are already in place in the Brookville School District.
The board raised several questions about the proposal, including licensing for an after-school program, the financial effect it would have on local daycare centers, a definition of what student loss is, how the program will be evaluated and what will happen to the program when ESSER funding ends.
No decision was made, but if approved by the board, May said he would like to see the after-school program in place for the new school year.
Related to the COVID funding requirements, board member Rick Ortz raised the question of the validity of air conditioning in the auditorium. Several members said there are specific guidelines for the use of ESSER funding, with air conditioning on the list of improvements suggested for lessening the spread of the virus.
It was pointed out that the suggested air conditioning is not included in this year’s budget, but is in the district’s five-year plan.
The board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21 in the Hickory Grove gym.