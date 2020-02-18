BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District administration’s decision to change the start times for the new school year was challenged at Monday night’s school board meeting.
Erin Schiafone of Summerville pleaded with the board “not to change the start times.”
Schiafone said that two years ago “I supported your tax increase; I supported it for extracurriculars for our students because they are so important. However, the proposed change to the school day is going to impact that. We are going to have students who are unable to participate in extracurricular activities, because a lot of those students feel they need to work.”
She said that local employers do work around student schedules, but “they cannot change their closing time. Someone else that is not going to change their time is PIAA. They are not going to change the time that sports begin, which means they are not going to be changing the dismissal time for our students, so they are going to be missing a half hour more of instructional time every time a student is dismissed early for a sports activity. That could potentially impact their eligibility, so now we’ve got less athletes.”
Referring to several studies relating to school attendance, she said, “If you want kids to come to school, they are going to come to school not because they got to sleep in for a half hour, but because they are connected to that activity advisor or they are connected to that coach, their teammates. The research bears that out.
“Elementary students are not going to sleep in a half hour; they’re simply going to spend an extra half hour at day care. We live in a blue-collar area; both parents work and they wrap their day around getting their kids to school. Parents are going to try to maintain the schedule. Those kids are going to miss a half hour of family time or, God forbid, a half hour of free play time, hopefully outside.”
She said her family “will work around all that. But there are a lot of kids who can’t. Those kids that can’t are your at-risk kids, that need to be attached to the advisor, that need to be attached to the coach. And they are going to lose that.”
Schiafone told the board, “I am begging you, I am pleading with you not to change the schedule next year, to help our at-risk students.
Later in the meeting board member Carol Schindler asked Superintendent Erich May, “As far as the start times for our district, how do we compare to other districts’ start times and dismissal times?”
May said, “Only 15 percent of the districts in the state start before 7:30. Our 7:15 start is one of the earliest in the state. Other districts are taking a look at delaying start times; that is the trend.
“Our concerns are mostly about safety. My understanding from bus drivers is, the more light they have to work with, the better. The second greatest priorities had to do with the emotional and physical wellness of students. There is a lot going into a decision like this,” he said.
Schindler said, “I personally support the time change. I welcome it. Studies have shown that sleep is very important for teenagers. I have three teenagers in this district who also play sports. They get on the bus at 6:15. It’s early, it’s dark, it’s cold. I think the extra time for the bus drivers to have the roads cleared is much better for students’ safety.”
Board member Rick Ortz agreed, saying, “I grew up in a district that started later. I have a daughter in the school district and she’s not happy about it, but she will adjust to it and be perfectly fine. It’s going to be a time of adjustment for everyone. I think people will adjust.”
Under the new schedule, the starting and end times for high school students will be 30 minutes later, and 15 minutes later for elementary students.