BROOKVILLE — A minimal, if any, tax increase will be approved for next year’s budget following action by the Brookville Area School Board Monday night.
The board voted to limit any tax increase next year to the Act I index, which would be 1.1182 mills or a 3.6 percent tax increase.
Superintendent Erich May said, “It is our recommendation, based on the financial status of our district, and based on our forecasts and expectations for next year. To simplify the [budget] process, it is our recommendation that the board commit now to not exceeding the Act I index. I believe we can meet the needs of our staff and students without exceeding the Act 1 index.”
Business manager Ellen Neyman said, “Act 1 forces you to think ahead. Just to stay even with inflation and unfunded and underfunded mandates, it’s almost a given that you are going to have to increase your budget in small amounts each year. Over the last 14 years Act 1 index limits averaged 3.7 percent.
“Our actual levy of real estate taxes has only been an average of 1.9 percent, so we have done as well as we can possibly do to keep the increases to only what is necessary,” she said. “The recommendation before you tonight is to limit our Act 1 increase to that 3.6 percent, and that would be the maximum if there were to be a tax increase” next year.
The school district did not raise taxes for the current year.
Student report
Luc Doolittle, student representative to the school board, reported on recent activities at the high school, including the Veterans Day program, the all-school production of Freaky Friday and the Brookville robotics team’s visit to Harrisburg.
The team, “led by Mr. Overly, had the privilege of traveling to the Capitol Building last Tuesday. They had the privilege of meeting Gov. Tom Wolf, to talk about their robotics project and talk about the importance of STEM in their education system.”
Doolittle also told the board that “last Friday the tenth-grade class participated in the first ever World War I day. They spent their day learning their core subjects as related to the war. They also tried food from the time period and did a trench simulation in the gym.”
This was Doolittle’s final report as student representative. Next month he will take a seat as an elected member of the board. The new student representative will be Donovan Hoffman.
Finance and policy
In addition to discussing the first step in preparing next year’s district budget, the board approved several other finance and policy items.
• The board accepted a donation of $20 for the Hickory Grove Library as a memorial for Steve Smith, brother of teacher Tina Zimmerman.
• Reappointed as delegates to the Jefferson County Tax Collection Committee were Ellen Neyman, delegate; Carol Shields, first alternate; and John Pozza, second alternate.
The board also approved the committee’s $8,000 operating budget. Brookville School District’s share will be $1,202.40.
• Approved as overnight trips were requests from the high school robotics team to present at the PA Rural Robotics program in Harrisburg on November 11 and 12, and from the senior class, to travel to Myrtle Beach, SC, May 16-19 for their senior class trip.
• Agreements were signed with Beacon Light, New Story and Soaring Heights for services provided to local students.
• The board also approved an agreement with Clarion University for student teachers who will work with students with audiology, speech pathology and communication science disorders.
Personnel
• Approved as chaperones were James Overly for the Robotics team’s trip to Harrisburg, and Melinda Burton, Morgan Easterbrook, Ray Doolittle and Marie Fescemyer for the senior class trip. Approved if additional chaperones are needed were James Overly, Olivia McGarvey and Ben Pete.
• Approved as wrestling volunteers were Jimmy Miller and Dan Eberts. Stephanie Cable was approved as a volunteer diving coach.
• Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were Samantha Neeman of Strattanville and Jill Walter of Brookville, teachers, emergency certification; Heather Bundy of Corsica, teacher, elementary, special ed and mid-level math.
• Added to the list of approved bus drivers was Lacey Schoening for contractor Randy McLendon.
• Hired as child specific aides to fill vacancies were Lisa Harmon, $12/hour; Keirstin Emery, $10.50/hour and Jada Palmer, $10.25/hour. Patricia McGranor was hired as a part-time custodian at $10.75/hour, also filling a vacancy.
• Approved to assist with the musical’s pit orchestra were Royce Hetrick, Laura Grabigel and Mat King, to be paid a maximum of $300 per person.
• Supplemental contracts were approved for Kyle Grabigel and Anna Osiol, for a maximum six secondary concerts each.
• Approved as obtaining long-term substitute status was Cheyenne Hazlett.
• Approved as mentors were Nicole Werner for Eric Painter and James Overly for Megan Decker.
Farewell speech
At the close of the meeting board member Frank Bartley, who is leaving the board, highlighted some of the actions of the board during his years of service.
Mentioning renovations and maintenance of buildings, security upgrades, graduation requirements, labor problems and the consolidation of the district’s schools onto one campus.
He applauded the district’s programs, saying, “we are one of the few schools where people come from other districts to see us perform. I know someone from New Bethlehem who never misses one of our plays. Our athletic teams, the arts and the performing arts have reached a pinnacle of performance.”
Bartley said he has served on the school board for 14 years and eight months, over four terms. He said he will continue to be available to the board should he be able to help in any way.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its annual reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 3.