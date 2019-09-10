BROOKVILLE — Meeting the needs of the students is the priority of Erich May, superintendent of the Brookville Area School District.
May presented a brief report to the board during its work session Monday night, outlining some of the demographics of the schools within the district.
Nearly half, 47 percent, of the district’s students are eligible for free and reduced meals. “The real diversity in this district is not ethnic,” he said, “the diversity in this district is the socio-economic status. We need to work hard to meet the needs of all of our students, including those in poverty.”
“The percentage of students who are eligible for special education services is above the national average,” he said. A total of 266 students have individualized education programs (IEPs), with 38 students having gifted individual educational plans. There are 67 students enrolled in AP classes.
In his presentation May said there are 1,466 students enrolled in the district this year, with 120 professionals, including teachers and counselors, on staff. The district has “about a 13:1 student-teacher ratio, something we should be very proud of here,” he said.
May also pointed out that the district has a computer available for every student. “Our students are well-served with the technology, facilities and staff we have in the Brookville Area School District,” he said.
During the meeting several items were presented to the board for consideration before they come up for a vote at next week’s meeting.
May presented proposals for minor changes in three administrative regulations and one policy procedure.
One of the changes will be to allow family trips during times state testing is being done. The current policy reads, “No family trip will be approved during state-mandated assessments.”
May said the state “gives us a window that is a month or more” to complete the testing. “The idea is that there are other days in that window when a student can take that testing. What if your uncle is getting married in April? Am I, as superintendent of the school system, going to say to that family, ‘No, you’re not allowed to go to your uncle’s wedding because Harrisburg has scheduled PSSAs during that time?’ That is not the kind of leader I want to be, and it’s not the kind of district I want to work in. I understand that they are one of many important measures of our success here, but I don’t think the PSSAs are more important than someone’s uncle’s wedding,” he said.
May said he worries about “a developing resentment towards standardized testing. When you, as an institution, prioritize over certain kinds of other things that the family wants to do, I think that contributes toward higher resentment. I’m trying to position state testing in a healthy middle ground where people take it seriously, but where we don’t come to resent it.”
Business administrator Ellen Neyman presented a proposal to refund (refinance) the district’s current debt service, which will be paid off in 2032.
“Interest rates have dropped. That doesn’t help our CDs or our cash flow, but it does help our bonds. If we were to take advantage of this savings, it would be about $288,000 over the course of the next 12-13 years,” she said.
In other action:
• Food service director Becky Kammerdeiner reviewed the administrative review completed last year by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, as well as the procurement review required by the U.S.D.A. She said the state review is required every three years, while the federal review is only required every six years. Brookville passed all the requirements, while exceeding some of the minimum requirements. The review covers everything from staff training to everything served during breakfast and lunch periods.
• Board member Kerith Strano Taylor encouraged everyone to participate in the activities Friday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Board member John Pozza reminded everyone that Wednesday, September 11, is Patriot’s Day. “We must never forget. We need to honor our fire, police and rescue persons, who we owe a debt of gratitude,” he said.
• Pam Ames, a member of the Punxsutawney D.A.R. and the American Constitution Committee, presented several items, including copies of the U. S. Constitution, for use in classrooms during Constitution Week, September 17-23.
The Brookville Area School Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, September 16, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.