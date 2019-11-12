BROOKVILLE — A salute to veterans highlighted the monthly work session of the Brookville Area School Board.
Monday night three elementary students read poems they had written to honor veterans. Reading their poems were Jade Miller, “The American Sacrifice;” Olivia Miller, “For Me” and Jocelyn Smith, “Veterans.”
Superintendent Erich May thanked the girls for sharing their poems. “It’s great to highlight some of the many talented students we have at Hickory Grove,” he said. Talking about the Veterans Day assemblies held earlier in the day, he said, “We had a pair of wonderful assemblies and we are very grateful for everyone’s participation. We are humbled by the service of our veterans.”
School board president Don Gill said, “To the veterans who allow us to live the way that we do, a great big thank you. Not only those that are working for us, that are on our board, that are in the crowd – what do you say? We live in such a great country. We live in a place that our freedoms are sometimes taken for granted, but a lot of people sacrificed to give us what we have today.”
Veteran Herb McConnell thanked the board “for the veterans programs today. As a veteran I appreciate us being able to come into the school and participate in that program. It was very well done. It was just wonderful.”
Storm damage
During the meeting which followed, Bob Fiscus and May reported on damage at the high school from the Halloween night storm. “Remember that Halloween?” May asked. “It was a scary night. We had some water in the basement at the high school and we want to let the board know that our crews cleaned it and cleaned it again.”
He said the mats in the junior high wrestling room were ruined and must be replaced. “We have ordered new mats,” he said. “We are grateful for the wrestling boosters and the role that they played in removing those mats. It was really nice to have some help from some volunteers.”
Fiscus said, “This is the first time we’ve had water in the shop since 1996. I’ve never seen rain like that before. We are investigating the high school to see what caused” the flooding. He assured the board that the area has been thoroughly cleaned, with no risk of mold issues.
May also reported on the need to replace a hot water heater in the high school. The large water heater will be replaced with two smaller, high efficiency water heaters, he said. “We know this isn’t something that was budgeted for this year, but we feel we need to move forward.”
Reading program
A presentation on the special reading programs offered to elementary students was outlined by elementary teacher Kristin Hawthorn and Title I reading teacher Amy Guth.
One of the most popular activities is the before-school Cocoa Club, held “at Pinecreek and Hickory Grove in the winter months,” Hawthorn said. “We usually have about 100 children participate. We have different speakers come in, and we usually theme them. For the past four years they have been themed around the career standards. This year we are going to do careers in sciences.”
Six book fairs are held during the school year, two at each of the elementary schools. “We make out very well. This fall we profited $2,443 in books for Hickory Grove and $1,942 for Pinecreek. This is how we get a lot of our books.
Hawthorn also talked about e-book instructions, peer tutoring, bingo for books and other activities involving families.
Guth also talked about some of the traditional favorites, including the annual nursery rhyme celebration at Northside School and the bedtime story night held in March in conjunction with the national celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Spelling bees, morning announcements in the schools and fields trips are a few more of the ways students are being involved in reading projects. She said many of the activities provide free books for the students.
PSBA
The balance of the meeting was spent with the superintendent briefly reviewing some of the changes the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) is recommending to clarify existing school policies.
Meeting
The school board will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday, November 18, at 7 p.m. in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.