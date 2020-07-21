BROOKVILLE — Although the type of school year that lies ahead is still uncertain, plans are moving forward to continue as many activities as possible in the Brookville Area School District.
School board president Don Gill thanked the district team that has been working on the new programs. “Everybody has worked hard to get us through a tough time. Thank you to the community for having patience; I know there are thousands of questions out there. I know everybody is working hard to make this the safest place where our kids can be. I think our kids need to be here. Thank you for pulling together.”
Showing samples of the new Chrome tablets and notebooks purchased for all students in the district, Superintendent Erich May said, “The sun is shining on the Brookville schools. Other districts are struggling to get this equipment. Our people called the right people at the right time and here we are.” The devices will be made available to the students prior to the opening of school.
If the district is able to open the schools for classes on August 26, there will be a slight revision in start and end times in all the schools. Approved by the school board Monday night was the new bell schedule. Classes will be held from 7:50 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. in the high school; from 8:55 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. at Northside and Pinecreek schools; and 8:55 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. at Hickory Grove (3:45 p.m. for van students).
May said, “In yellow, or even in green, we might modify the school day a little bit as needed to have a normal school year. It’s looking like we might not have a normal school year. It’s about trying to make the day work better.”
May said another advantage to moving the start times back a little is to give the bus drivers a little more daylight, “to give the sun a little more time to work,” especially on winter roads.
In anticipation of possible new mandates from the governor’s office, the board approved an application for use of flexible instruction days. If approved by PDE, the plan would be in effect for three years. The board also approved a resolution to give the superintendent more flexibility in determining instruction times during the pandemic.
May said the district will continue to work to improve the health and safety practices in the district. “We will continue to work to strike a balance to meet the safety needs of our community and educational and social needs of our kids. We need everyone to bear in mind that the next couple of weeks will bring some changes with new mandates.”
Acknowledging that parents might be considering alternative plans for their children, May said, “Staying on roster provides the most flexibility. It gives people continued access to our great teachers and their great content. Even in the worst-case scenario, where the governor says every school in Pennsylvania has to close, we will encourage people to stay on roster.”
Parents are encouraged to check the school’s website, www.basd.us, for continuing information about the opening of school.