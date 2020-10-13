BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District is continuing to meet the challenges which have come as a result of the coronavirus, some with great success and others not so successful.
Superintendent Erich May began his report to the school board Monday night saying “we had a great Homecoming” celebration last Friday night.
He said guidelines changed several times as to how many people could be in the stadium. “Nevertheless, we had a great Homecoming. It was a beautiful night. Warren Corbett was named king and Emma Fiscus was queen. The team played well and overall it was just a great Homecoming. We shaved out some parts of our traditional Homecoming, like the tailgate party, but we put our best foot forward and we had a great Homecoming, despite various restrictions imposed on us.”
With current regulations allowing 486 people in the stadium, “we split the evening into two events, one for the band and court and one for the game itself. We were able to have 486 at both events,” he said.
Current guidelines will allow 20 percent attendance at indoor events and 25 percent for outdoor events. “According to legal experts, we have to count the players and performers toward those totals,” May said. The new capacity numbers are 222 for the main gym, 40 for the auxiliary gym and 162 for the auditorium “under the governor’s new regs,” he said.
May said the district will “continue to monitor the legislative and legal side of things and county case counts. So far we have had no issues here with our students and staff.”
By the numbers
A drop in attendance was included in May’s “by the numbers” report to the board.
This year attendance has dropped to 1,400 students in grades K-12, down from last year’s total of 1,466. Included in that number is 69 students who have chosen to do homeschooling during the pandemic.
He said that some of that decrease comes from eight more students attending Jeff Tech. But the largest change is that 50 students, as compared to 14 last year, have chosen to attend a cyber charter school.
“As a result of covid, we are seeing a significant increase in cyber charter enrollment, from 14 at the end of September last year to 50 at the beginning of October this year,” he said. They are “going to an outside provider for their education. This represents a significant financial loss to the district, and you don’t have to go beyond the graduation rates to know that cyber schools have some problems. In addition to the financial consequences, we also worry about the academic consequences for those kids.”
May said “this decline in enrollment is heartbreaking” because “I am confident they would be better served by our teachers with our content. We are small enough as a district for everyone to be known, to be understood, to be cherished. This decline in enrollment is a central concern. Today one of our principals called 10 families that are cyber schooling, so we are working on it. Even here in relatively healthy Jefferson County we are seeing an economic impact that results largely from covid.”
Board president Don Gill said he applauds “the efforts of our principals for making those phone calls. I do agree with Dr. May, that we provide a top-notch education and we have a top-notch staff. I understand covid makes this a different world and this a different business. It’s not about how they spend their money; it’s about how we use our money to better educate” our students.
Keystone waiver
High school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni asked the board to consider waiving the requirement for students who would have taken the Keystone exams in April.
“We have an opportunity to waive the Keystone exams for students who were scheduled last spring,” she said. “The state has said it is not mandatory for students to take the exam at this time.”
Barbazzeni said the spring exam covers algebra, literature and biology. “If we give that exam in December it would be six months since those students had an opportunity to review information received during class time.”
She said a waiver from the 2020 spring exam would not eliminate future exams. This waiver is for one time only and “is based on the pandemic and their inability to do anything about it.”
Occupation assessment tax
The board held a lengthy discussion about the need to revise or amend the current occupation assessment tax guidelines, saying many people are confused as to who has to pay the tax and how much their assessment is.
“The fact is,” May said, “the occupational assessment tax represented almost two percent of our annual revenue last year.” He said it “generated two mills of income that did not have to be added to property tax, as we try to making taxing more fair.”
Assessments are divided into three categories: laborers, skilled laborers and professional. “We don’t police that,” he said. Each working person “decides the rate (description) that is best for him.”
Business administrator Ellen Neyman stressed that it is not an income tax and it is not age-related; it is based solely on whether a person is employed or not. “Any earned income must be reported,” she said, adding that Social Security income is not earned income.
It was pointed out during the discussion that Berkheimer, who collects the tax for the district, cross-checks all tax records and reports to the district all residents having taxable income during the year. Neyman said that is why it is important for those who qualify for exemption to complete the forms each year, as income sources can change from year to year.
Members of the board talked about several changes that could be considered by the board, from clarifying the taxing period (July 1 to June 30) to possibly giving a tax break during the pandemic.
The board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, October 19, in the Hickory Grove gym.