BROOKVILLE — Some members of the Brookville Area School Board came under sharp criticism Monday night after passing the 2021-2022 budget, which includes a 2.9 percent tax increase.
Board member Herb McConnell proposed an amendment to the budget, saying that the budget “recommended by the administration provided the budget be revised to contain no tax increase and a transfer of $213,001 be made from the fund balance.”
Board member Rick Ortz seconded the motion for amending the budget, saying “we spend a lot of time saying this is what the community wants. Last week I heard five times . . . that what Herb is proposing is what the community wants. There are certain things we need to do, but I don’t think our back is up against the wall at this minute to raise taxes. Give us one more year.”
The amended motion was defeated 5-2 in a roll call vote.
The original motion to approve the proposed budget was passed by a 5-2 vote, with McConnell and Ortz voting no. Voting to approve the budget were board members Fred Park, Don Gill, Kerith Strano-Taylor, John Pozza and Luc Doolittle.
Three members of the audience addressed the board, before and after the vote.
Randy Bartley said he believed “most of you have made up your minds on the issue of the budget, so I am going to ask you one last time, open your minds and at least consider Mr. McConnell’s motion to use budgetary reserves instead of raising taxes again.”
After the meeting he said, “I think it was only appropriate that this meeting start in the dark,” due to a power outage from thunderstorms earlier in the day, “because it is abundantly clear you really don’t give a damn about the people of this community. I suggest in the future that the people who voted for this be given rubber stamps so that anything, anything, the administration proposes be approved. I will thank Mr. McConnell and Mr. Ortz for stepping up; I will not thank the rest of you.”
Sandy Snyder said, “Randy has asked you to open your minds. I’m asking you to open your hearts to the citizens of this school district who are struggling – the older citizens. I, for one, am forced to sell my home because of property taxes I can no longer afford, and I am not the only one. Please open your hearts; consider not raising taxes this year.”
Following the vote she said, “Needless to say, I am disappointed. I had hoped you would reconsider. I should have realized it was a done deal. I was hoping you would see the light and evidently some of you are still in the dark. I hope it doesn’t hurt the people of this district as much as I think it might.”
The budget passed Monday night includes the first tax increase by the school district since 2018. The budget includes $28,397,355 in the general fund, with $1,087,500 in the capital reserve fund budget and $1,101,500 in the food service fund budget.
The budget is supported by a 2.9 perent tax increase, raising taxes by 0.9009 mills to 31.9647 mills, or about $28 in increased taxes for average homeowners. Taxes are based on the assessed value of the property, which is about half the actual value of the property.
Included in the tax package is a 1 percent earned income tax, a 1 percent real estate transfer tax, and a $10 local service tax shared with municipalities that also have enacted the tax. Also approved was the resolution which will reduce taxes by $201.51 for the 3,572 approved homesteads and farmsteads in the district.