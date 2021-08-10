BROOKVILLE — With the first day of the 2021-2022 school year only a couple weeks away, several events are being planned for high school students.
The annual Bridge Camp for students entering the seventh grade was held Wednesday at the high school. Along with a pizza party and opportunity to get acquainted with the school, seventh graders were able to pick up their Chromebook for use during the school year.
High school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said all other high school students, as well as seventh graders who did not attend the Bridge Camp, will be able to pick up their devices next week at the high school office.
Students in grades 8, 9 and 10, as well as seventh graders who did not attend the Bridge Camp, will be able to pick up their device from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 18.
Students in grades 11 and 12 will be able to pick up their device on Thursday, August 19, from 10 a.m to 4:30 p.m.
Students are reminded to print the computer device protection plan and the signature page before going to the school. Both forms are available on the school website, www.basd.us. Those planning to purchase the device protection plan must also have a check or only order for $25, payable to BASD.
Students who are not able to pick up a device on these days will receive it on the first day of school. If the proper forms are not submitted, the device must be returned at the end of the school day.
The first day of school for students is Wednesday, August 25.