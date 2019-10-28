The New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School would like to thank the following businesses for their donations to our annual auction fundraiser:
Hetricks Farm Supply, Brad Duncan Chainsaw Carvings of Templeton, M&S Meats, Joe’s Pizza, Byers Barber Shop, New Bethlehem Auto Parts, Village Pizza, Canyon Coffee Co., The Jewelry Shop, Heeter Lumber, Zack’s and Burger King.
Your kindness is greatly appreciated. With your help in donations we were able to raise more than we have in past years! May God bless you all.
TRACY RANKIN
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School