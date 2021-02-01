BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, February 8 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 9 — Ham, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 10 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 11 — Fruit smoothie with donut rings or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, February 12 — Iced cinnamon roll or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, February 8 — Hot dog on bun, lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, February 9 — Soft or hard shell taco, assorted toppings, Mexican rice, corn, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 10 — Turkey and cheese wrap, lettuce and tomatoes, potato chips, cream of potato soup, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 11 — Spaghetti with meat or chicken Alfredo sauce, garlic knot, Caesar salad, sorbet and milk.
Friday, February 12 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, February 8 — BBQ pulled pork sliders or chicken sliders, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, February 9 — Buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, assorted toppings, crunch vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, February 10 — Chicken mashed potato bowl with freshly baked roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 11 — Spaghetti with chicken Alfredo sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, February 12 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, February 8 — Mini donuts or blueberry bagel with cream cheese, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 9 — Ham and cheese croissant or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, February 10 — Breakfast pizza or banana bread, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 11 — Raspberry churro or mini donuts, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, February 12 — Muffin or cinnamon roll, fruit juice and milk.
Lunch
Monday, February 8 — Cheese ravioli with sauce and dinner roll or Bosco sticks with marinara, green beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, February 9 — Turkey and bacon club hoagie, lettuce and tomato and chips or macaroni and cheese, peas, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, February 10 — Beef nachos or buffalo chicken dip nachos, baby carrots with ranch, fruit and milk.
Thursday, February 11 — Italian hoagie or pizza crunchers with marinara, French fries, fruit and milk.
Friday, February 12 — BBQ pulled pork sandwich, French fries and coleslaw or chef salad with dressing, dinner rolls, fruit and milk.