Breakfast
Monday, December 3 — Flapstick, sausage and pancake stick or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, December 4 — Ham, egg and cheese biscuit or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, December 5 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, December 6 — Sausage, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, December 7 — Funnel cake or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary Lunch
Monday, December 3 — Hot dog on bun or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; french fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, December 4 — Deluxe or spicy chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, curly fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, December 5 — Mini cheese ravioli with marinara sauce or cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, December 6 — Creamed turkey with biscuit or deluxe chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, chilled fruit, candy cane ice cream cup and milk.
Friday, December 7 — Toasted cheese sandwich or barbecue rib sandwich, tomato soup, crispy croutons, garden salad, fruit juice, freshly baked cookie and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, December 3 — Cheese dog or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; french fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, December 4 — Deluxe or spicy chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, curly fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, December 5 — Jumbo cheese ravioli with Bosco stick or cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, December 6 — Creamed turkey with biscuit or deluxe chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, chilled fruit, candy cane ice cream cup and milk.
Friday, December 7 — Texas toasted cheese sandwich, with or without bacon, or barbecue rib sandwich, tomato soup, crispy croutons, garden salad bar, fruit juice, freshly baked cookie and milk.
