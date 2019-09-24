BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, September 30 —Flapstick, sausage and pancake or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, October 1 — Ham, egg and cheese biscuit or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, October 2 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, October 3 — Sausage, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, October 4 — Freshly baked sugar donut or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, September 30 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni, or cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce; garden salad, chilled strawberry cup and milk.
Tuesday, October 1 — Hot dog on bun or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; french fries, chilled fruit, ice cream sandwich and milk.
Wednesday, October 2 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni, or cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce; garden salad, chilled strawberry cup and milk.
Thursday, October 3 — Chicken tenders with nachos and cheese or barbecue rib sandwich, crunchy cucumber coins with ranch, Italian ice and milk.
Friday, October 4 — Spaghetti with meat or chicken alfredo sauce, breadstick, Caesar salad, chilled fruit and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, September 30 — Chicken chunks with freshly baked roll or barbecue rib sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, October 1 —Raider burger or hot dogs, french fries, chilled fruit, ice cream sandwich and milk.
Wednesday, October 2 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni, or cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce; garden salad bar, chilled fruit, freshly baked cookie and milk.
Thursday, October 3 — Wing basket with nachos or deluxe chicken filet on kaiser roll, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, fruit sorbet and milk.
Friday, October 4 — Spaghetti with meat or chicken alfredo sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, September 30 — French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patty, fruit juice, fruit and milk.
Lunch
Monday, September 30 — Steak salad topped with fries, dinner rolls, fresh or canned fruit and milk.