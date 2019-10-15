BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, October 21 — Bagel or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, October 22 — Ham, egg and cheese biscuit or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, October 23 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, October 24 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, October 25 — Freshly baked sugar donut or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, October 21 — Bacon cheeseburger or chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, french fries, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, October 22 — Nachos grande or Buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, assorted toppings, corn, fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, October 23 — Turkey and cheese sandwich or Italian hoagie, homemade hearty chicken noodle soup, Caesar salad, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, October 24 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, lo mein, Oriental vegetables, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie and milk.
Friday, October 25 — French fries, homemade chili or BBQ pulled pork with cheese sauce, garden salad, cornbread muffin, fruit juice and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, October 21 — Asian BBQ pulled pork hoagie or Buffalo chicken hoagie, lettuce and tomatoes, coleslaw, side-winder french fries, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, October 22 — Nachos grande with beef or Buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, assorted toppings, vegetable choice, fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, October 23 — Homemade chicken noodle or chili in a bread bowl, Caesar salad, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, October 24 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, lo mein, Oriental vegetables, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie and milk.
Friday, October 25 — French fries, homemade chili or BBQ pulled pork with cheese sauce, vegetable choice, cornbread muffin, fruit juice and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, October 21 — Mini maple pancakes with syrup, fruit choice, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, October 22 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice, fruit choice and milk.
Wednesday, October 23 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit choice and milk.
Thursday, October 24 —Breakfast skillet, fruit juice, fruit choice and milk.
Friday, October 25 — Cinni mini, fruit juice, fruit choice and milk.
Lunch
Monday, October 21 — Soft tacos, lettuce and tomatoes, salsa and sour cream, corn, fresh or canned fruit and milk.
Tuesday, October 22 — General Tso or sweet chili chicken, lo mein noodles, seasoned broccoli, dinner roll, fresh or canned fruit and milk.
Wednesday, October 23 — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed carrots, fresh or canned fruit and milk.
Thursday, October 24 — Chili cheese fries, seasoned green beans, dinner rolls, fresh or canned fruit and milk.
Friday, October 25 — Ham and cheese on kaiser roll, lettuce and tomato, potato wedges, fresh or canned fruit and milk.