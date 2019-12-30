BROOKVILLE
BreakfastThursday, January 2 —Bagel or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, January 3 — Chicken in a biscuit or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Monday, January 6 — Bagel or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, January 7 — Ham, egg and cheese biscuit or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, January 8 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, January 9 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, January 10 — Freshly baked sugar donut or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary LunchThursday, January 2 — French toast sticks with syrup and sausage patties or chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, tater tots, warm cinnamon apples and milk.
Friday, January 3 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni, or cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, chilled fruit and milk.
Monday, January 6 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce or spicy chicken sandwich, garden salad, chilled fruit, freshly baked cookie and milk.
Tuesday, January 7 — Hot dog on bun or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; french fries, fruit juice, dirt pudding cup and milk.
Wednesday, January 8 — Creamed turkey with biscuit or chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed green beans, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, January 9 — Chicken tender choice with soft pretzel and cheese or barbecue rib sandwich, crunchy cucumber coins with ranch, sorbet and milk.
Friday, January 10 — Mac and cheese bowl with popcorn chicken or pork with garlic breadstick, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
High School Lunch
Thursday, January 2 — French toast sticks with syrup and sausage patties or chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, tater tots, warm cinnamon apples and milk.
Friday, January 3 — Ground beef cheesesteak hoagie or buffalo chicken hoagie, potato chips, garden salad bar, fruit juice and milk.
Monday, January 6 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with sauce or spicy chicken sandwich, garden salad bar, chilled fruit, freshly baked cookie and milk.
Tuesday, January 7 — Raider burger or hot dogs, french fries, chilled fruit, dirt pudding cup and milk.
Wednesday, January 8 — Creamed turkey with biscuit or chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable selection, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, January 9 — Wing basket with pretzel, dry ranch or barbecue, or deluxe chicken filet on kaiser roll, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, fruit sorbet and milk.
Friday, January 10 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or pulled pork, garlic breadstick, assorted toppings, vegetable selection, fruit juice and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Thursday, January 2 — Breakfast skillet, fruit juice, fruit and milk.
Friday, January 3 — Cinni mini, fruit juice, fruit and milk.
Monday, January 6 — Apple Fruedel, fruit juice, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, January 7 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, January 8 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit and pizza.
Thursday, January 9 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice, fruit and pizza.
Friday, January 10 — Soft filled cinnamon toast crunch bar, fruit juice, fruit and pizza.
Lunch
Thursday, January 2 — Chili cheese fries, seasoned green beans, dinner rolls, fresh or canned fruit and milk.
Friday, January 3 — Italian hoagie, shredded lettuce and tomatoes, seasoned potato wedges, fresh or canned fruit and milk.
Monday, January 6 — Cowboy burger on bun, baked beans, fresh or canned fruit and milk.
Tuesday, January 7 — Chicken alfredo over pasta, seasoned broccoli, fresh or canned fruit and milk.
Wednesday, January 8 — Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, pickle spear, fresh or canned fruit and milk.
Thursday, January 9 — Chicken parmesan over penne pasta, seasoned green beans, garlic bread, fresh or canned fruit and milk.
Friday, January 10 — Nachos grande, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, corn, fresh or canned fruit and milk.