Breakfast
Monday, November 26 — No school today.
Tuesday, November 27 — Ham, egg and cheese biscuit or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, November 28 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 29 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, November 30 — Freshly baked sugar or honey glazed donut or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary Lunch
Monday, November 26 — No school today.
Tuesday, November 27 — Hot dog on bun or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; french fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, November 28 — Italian hoagie or ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, potato chips, homemade cream of broccoli soup, saltine crackers, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, November 29 — Spaghetti with chicken alfredo or meat sauce, breadstick, Caesar salad, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, November 30 — French fries, homemade chili or BBQ pulled pork with cheese sauce, garden salad, cornbread muffin, fruit juice and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, November 26 — No school today.
Tuesday, November 27 — Cheese dog or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; french fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, November 28 — Wedgie variety lettuce and tomatoes, potato chips, homemade cream of broccoli soup, saltine crackers, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, November 29 — Spaghetti with chicken alfredo or meat sauce, breadstick, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, November 30 — French fries, homemade chili or BBQ pulled pork with cheese sauce, garden salad bar, cornbread muffin, fruit juice and milk.
