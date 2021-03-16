BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, March 22 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 23 — Ham, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 24 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 25 — Fruit smoothie with donut rings or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, March 26 — Iced cinnamon roll or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, March 22 — Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, March 23 — Old school pizza burgers or hot dog on bun, garden salad bar, chilled fruit, freshly baked cookie and milk.
Wednesday, March 24 — Soft pretzel with cheese, string cheese sticks, homemade hearty chicken noodle soup, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, sorbet and milk.
Thursday, March 25 — Chicken tenders with nachos and cheese, crunchy cucumber coins with ranch, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, March 26 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; garden salad, chilled strawberry cup and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, March 22 — Chicken or spicy chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon; lettuce and tomatoes, curly fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, March 23 — Old school pizzaburgers or spicy chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, garden salad bar, chilled fruit, freshly baked cookie and milk.
Wednesday, March 24 — Soft pretzel with cheese sauce, string cheese sticks, homemade hearty chicken noodle soup, crunch vegetables with ranch dip, sorbet and milk.
Thursday, March 25 — Buffalo chicken salad or chicken salad, garlic breadstick, French fries, chilled strawberry cup and milk.
Friday, March 26 — French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patties, hash brown triangles, warm cinnamon apples and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, March 22 — Waffle with syrup or mini loaf, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 23 — Ham and cheese croissant or pop tarts, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 24 — Breakfast pizza or PBJ sandwich, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 25 — English muffin with Canadian bacon or mini donuts, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, March 26 — French toast with syrup or muffins, fruit juice and milk.
Lunch
Monday, March 22 — Breaded cheese sticks with marinara or breaded chicken patty on bun, French fries, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, March 23 — Sweet and sour chicken, lo main noodles and broccoli or buffalo chicken pizza, French fries, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, March 24 — Pasta with meat sauce and green beans or grilled cheese with bacon and tomato soup with crackers, fruit and milk.
Thursday, March 25 — Breaded chicken dinner or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner rolls, fruit and milk.
Friday, March 26 — Grilled chicken salad with dressing and dinner roll or Big Daddy pizza with tossed salad, fruit and milk.