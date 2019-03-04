It is certainly no surprise for us here in Western Pennsylvania that winter will return every year to give us, at least a few times, a good dose of the white stuff. But by the end of February, even the most enthusiastic winter-weather enthusiasts get irritated by the disruptions that snowy roads and cold snaps bring.
Traffic snarls, employees are late for work and schools delay or close.
As the Herald-Standard reported recently, the decision to delay or even close schools is never an easy one for education officials — especially when winter weather threatens in those early morning hours when roads are still dry but could become snow-covered by the time the elementary school bells ring.
Road safety in snowy conditions is one thing to consider as are below-zero temperatures that could make standing at the bus stop difficult or even dangerous for students.
Officials in the Pittsburgh Public Schools system took some heat last week for not issuing a delay or cancellation on Wednesday when a winter storm hit the area in the early morning hours in the form of some snow and freezing rain.
The district’s COO was quoted as saying that by the time the snow had started, it was too late to delay or cancel school as the students and buses were already on their way.
It may have been a poor call on the part of the Pittsburgh officials to not delay school, but it’s easy to Monday morning quarterback.
They thought they had more time to get the students safely in the buildings. They were wrong, but we don’t believe they deserve the verbal beating they have endured over it.
The bottom line is, we have to believe that our school officials are always working to put the safety and security of students first. We do not believe that our education officials would purposely put students in harm’s way.
In fact, there are teachers in schools all across Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland and Washington counties who are not only making sure that students are armed with the knowledge they need to graduate and lead productive lives in a competitive workforce, but those same teachers and administrators are now tasked with the incredibly stressful job of making sure those same students return home, unharmed, to their families every single day.
Having talked with some of the education officials in our area about the decision to delay or close, we have a better understanding of why they make the choices they make.
It’s a balancing act — one that requires them to err on the side of caution, but also one where other factors should be considered — like whether or not the roads will be clear enough to allow students to get to school where some of them will have what could be their only hot meals of the day.
That should be some food for thought.
— The Herald-Standard
