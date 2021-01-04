Dear Gayle,
With schools being out more than in these days, this might seem like the wrong time to be asking what anybody thinks about this, but I’m going to bring it up anyway. The other day, somebody where I was brought up school hours. Suddenly everybody in the room had an opinion, and everyone agreed that school days start too early. One thought that kids naturally tend to stay up late, so they need to sleep in. They aren’t going to be at their best the next morning if they’re hauled out of bed to get to school. Most kids don’t get enough sleep as it is. All of us in the conversation have graduated college or grad school within the last few years, and those who remembered having an early class in college said it was the one they struggled with just because of the time. I don’t know who picked the start times for schools, but can’t it be changed?
— Morning Sleepers
Dear Sleepers,
This is one of those questions such as the one about continuing to practice daylight-saving time. After something has been done a certain way for a long time, it begins to seem untouchable. It is not, of course, but the effort taken to initiate a standard in the first place is nowhere near the effort it would take to change it or eliminate it. I suppose this is portrayed best in the play and movie, “Fiddler on the Roof,” when the father of several daughters finds that the traditional role he expects to take in his daughters’ lives is now being met with resistance and he is forced to change.
I have wondered at times who selected the early-bird start-times standards for hospitals, especially when one at which I once worked was a 55-mile commute. (Instead of 7 a.m., I was permitted to arrive at 8, which I still considered early.) As for school-agers, the latest research tells us that teens require about 10 hours of sleep nightly. Very few are getting that much. While I am not a morning person myself, and I think schools do start terribly early, I am not certain that changing the time will be of much benefit to those requiring more sleep. I do wonder, however, if the current system is useful for parents who need time to get their children off to school with time left to get themselves ready and off to work. Perhaps that is why we see the continuing popularity of the early school day.
Dear Gayle,
I was in an accident not long back. My friend was driving, and it wasn’t her fault. No one was seriously hurt, but the car was totaled. My problem is that now, when I go anywhere in a car, I feel dread like this is going to happen again. If I’m driving, I have a hard time staying up with the speed limit. If I’m riding with someone else, I keep telling them how to drive. It’s a wonder anybody lets me in their car anymore. What can I do about this?
— Wrecked
Dear Wrecked,
I would start by making an appointment to talk with a counselor. At this time, many are able to do on-the-phone sessions for issues at the level of yours. Be prepared to be asked about any accidents you were in as a child, or any that you were not in, but that injured or killed someone significant in your life. Consider letting us know if doing this helps. All the best.
Dear Readers,
And now a moment about New Years’ Resolutions: Every year, whether I intend to or not, I find myself making resolutions at the start of a new year. I have come to realize that, if I must be compelled to make a resolution about something, it has already not been happening, and is likely not going to happen now simply because I have resolved to make it do so. However, this year, I am changing my approach. I have decided to choose one thing from my list and chuck the rest. I will narrow my focus to that one un-done item so it alone will get the lion’s share of my focus for resolving anything. I think of this rather as I have approached dining out in the past when at least three dishes described on the menu sounded yummy and hard to choose between. I trained myself to name one of those dishes when the wait staff returned for my order. I then had to fight the urge to call that person back to my table so I could change my mind, but I always resisted. I allowed myself a second of silence to mourn the loss of the tasty meals I would not be getting, and then I re-focused on what deliciousness was yet to come. I want to do that now with my chosen resolution. Given opportunities, I will do what I can to address the other deficits, of course, but only one will get my directed energies. I just may get somewhere with that one this year.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]