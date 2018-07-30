MCCRANN – The Schrecengost family reunion will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Manor Township building in McGrann near Ford City. Lunch will be at noon. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish, a dessert, beverage and an auction item. Water, coffee, ice and cups will be provided.

