SLIPPERY ROCK — Former DuBois Area High School standout and Shippensburg University senior Danielle Sciremammano captured two titles at this weekend’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Association Track and Field Championships at Slippery Rock University.
Saturday, Sciremammano ran to victory in the 100-meter hurdles, crossing the line in 13.71 seconds ahead of East Stroudsburg’s Aspen Gaita who finished in 13.96. Friday, Sciremammano ran a 14.05 to reach the finals. She came into the weekend as the top seed in the event.
Friday, Scrimammano backed up her top seeding in the long jump by winning with a leap of 18 feet, 7 1/4 inches, topping West Chester freshman Caroline Lewis by 5 1/2 inches for the title.
While she claimed two PSAC titles, Sciremammano isn’t guaranteed to advance to nationals. She was shy of the provisional mark in the long jump, but did surpass the hurdles mark and could advance.
Also Saturday, Sciremammano was part of the third-place 4x100 relay that crossed the line in 49.96 seconds.
Slippery Rock sophomore and Brookville graduate Elaina Powell turned in a solid third-place finish in the javelin with a career-best throw of 154 feet, 4 inches. She placed behind Shippensburg senior Crystal Hartman (158 feet, 4 inches) and Millersville senior Amanda Myers (155 feet, 8 inches).
Powell’s chances at getting to nationals are good considering the provisional mark to advance is 132 feet and the automatic berth mark is 164 feet, 5 inches.
DuBois graduate Ashley McCluskey, a Clarion University freshman, just finished out of the scoring in the javelin, placing ninth at 125 feet, 5 inches.
Both Shippensburg squads won the team titles, the women in convincing fashion with 156 points, 58 ahead of runner-up Millersville and the men taking the title with 171 points, with Slippery Rock runner-up with 143 points.
The NCAA Division II Championships are May 24-26 at Irwin Belk Complex in Charlotte, N.C., on the campus of Johnson C. Smith University.
