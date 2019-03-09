HERSHEY — It’s said heartache and disappointment can be powerful motivators.
DuBois junior Scott proved that to be the case Saturday night in Hershey as he squashed past heartaches at the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships by becoming the Beavers’ first state champion in 20 years.
And, he did so in impressive fashion as he planted Nazareth junior Dashawn Farber on his back in the second period of their 138-pound finals match and pinned the Blue Eagle in 3:25 to send the entire Giant Center crowd into a frenzy.
Scott held a 6-3 lead when he went for the huge move that paid off in the Beaver fulfilling his dreams of become a state champ.
By doing so, he showed why he was the top-ranked wrestler in the state entering the weekend, and in the process became the first Beaver since Garrett Bontempo in 1999 to stand on top the podium in Hershey. Bontempo won his title at 160 pounds that year.
Scott had hoped to end the Beavers’ state title drought two years ago as a freshman but placed third after losing a tough semifinal bout.
Then last year he endured through an 0-2 trip to Hershey — one that set the stage for his gold medal run this past weekend.
His electrifying victory also punctuated a perfect season for Scott (39-0) and sent veteran coach Luke Bundy out on top.
“It feels amazing,” said Scott of winning gold. “It feels even better than I thought, honestly. It’s a whole different feeling than I could have expected. Winning the title with a pin was pretty special. My style is definitely I want to score points. It was really big for me to go out there and be aggressive and capitalize on his mistake really. I was going after it, and that’s all I can do.
“My past trips here helped motivate me and I realized you have to go out and earn it every match. That’s what I’m going to keep doing. I’m going to work hard and go out and try to win every match by as many points as I possibly can.
“Now, I want to come back and do it again next year. I just have to keep it rolling and keep working hard.”
Bundy confirmed after Scott’s performance that he has decided to step away as head coach but plans to say involved with the program.
“You can’t step away on a better note than that,” said Bundy. “Ed has worked extremely hard and deserves it all. He put together a heck of a tournament and capped it off with a big pin and sent arena into a frenzy.
“With family and stuff going on at home and being there for my little guy (Owen), who is starting to wrestle, I think it’s time to step away unless something drastically changes over the next three or four months. Not from the program as a whole, though. I’ll be doing the novice kids like I did this year and help my son and the other younger guys coming up through., It’s just time to take a break.
“I’m sure whoever takes over, they’ll get somebody very capable. I’m never far away though and will always be there to help and give any advice when possible.”
After Scott pinned Pocono Mountain East’s Steven Storm in Thursday’s first round, he ground out a pair of close wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach his first state final.
The first of those was a 5-4 win against Owen J. Roberts’ junior Antonio Petrucelli in Friday afternoon’s quarterfinals.
After a scoreless first, Petrucelli grabbed the lead on an escape 26 seconds into the second period.
Scott countered with a takedown just before the midway point of the period, only to see Petrucelli escape to make it 2-2 after two periods.
Scott went on top with a quick escape in the third, as the two battled on their feet into the final minute.
And, it was Petrucelli who got in deep and came away with a takedown to go up 4-3 with 39 seconds to go.
The move didn’t fluster Scott, who responded with a reversal 15 seconds later before holding down Petrucelli from there.
The victory put Scott in Saturday morning’s semifinals, where used a three-point third period to rally past Devon Britton, a senior from Northampton.
Scott opened the scoring with a first-period takedown and led 2-1 after the first two minutes. However, the second period belong to Britton, who escaped from the bottom 30 seconds in before taking down the Beaver with 31 seconds on the clock to lead 4-3.
Scott was once again undeterred as he tied the bout with a quick escape in the third before taking down Britton midway through the period for what proved to be the winning move. Scott rode out Britton over the final 59 seconds to set up the finals showdown against Farber, a newcomer to Pennsylvania wrestling.
Farber, who was originally from the Nazareth area, transferred back there prior to this season after winning back-to-back state titles in Georgia.
Scott made sure he didn’t add a Pennsylvania state title to that résumé though.
Petrucelli pinned Britton in 3:54 in the their placematch to come away with the higher fifth-place medal.
Scott will enter his senior season with a 111-6 career record.
