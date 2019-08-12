Dear Readers of the Leader Vindicator: Like many people these days I am interested in learning about my ancestors, who come from the Curllsville, Sligo, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg areas. Specifically descendants of my Civil War great-great-grandfather William H. Divins and his wife Nancy Ditty Divins. They had 13 children; and one of them was my great-grandmother, who died in childbirth, Margaret Jane “Jennie” Divins. Her date of death was 1892.
My family and I would appreciate being contacted by local residents who might help us learn more about this family. We would be grateful for your time and interest, if you have information to share. We can be reached at (219) 210-6558 or geisec@comcast.net.
CLAUDIA BOLE GEISE
Valparaiso, Ind.