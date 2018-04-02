CLARION – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court No. 2454, of the Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion will hold its second spring book review and luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, in the rectory basement.
Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. A light luncheon will be served.
The second reviewer of this series is the Rev Harold “Jake” Jacobson, who has been the pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion for 35 years. He is also serves as the assistant to the Bishop of the NWPA Synod and Director of Evangelical Mission for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
He is a former chaplain with the Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice. The Rev. Jacobson volunteers extensively in the local community. He has written many church resources in evangelism and mission planning. His interests include wood carving, painting and drawing, writing, music, reading and golf.
Jacobson will review “Origin” by Dan Brown. This is a New York Times best-seller from the author of “The Da Vinci Code.” This novel features Robert Langdon, the main character in several of Brown’s best-selling novels.
A monetary donation will be accepted at the door. Donations of non-perishable food items for local food banks are encouraged.
Raffles and door prizes will be at each review. Proceeds will benefit PASSAGES, SAFE and the Clarion Free Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.