SLIGO – Second-graders in Stacy Best’s class at Sligo Elementary School have offered up the following recipes on how to cook a turkey:
First I would stuff it. I would cook it for 5 minutes at 100. Last I serve it.
— Tylor
First, catch a turkey and take it home. Next, skin the turkey and cut its head off. Then, put it in the oven and put the temperature on 30 deegs. Last, take it out of the oven and eat it.
— Wyatt
you buy it at the store. And go home. Then you put in the indrediants in. Then you put it in the oven. Last you cook it in the oven for 20 minits. Then you eat it.
— Scarlett
hunt it, take it home and buy the sides. Next, sikin it kit its head off. Moist it. put it in the oven for an hour and 30 degrees. Then, make the sides and seasoning and sauces and set the table. Last, take it out of the oven. Put the seasoning and sauces on it and eat it.
— Micah
First you get. The Turkey. Next you buy. Next you buy the turkey and take the wrapper. off The Turkey. Put it in the oven degrees 20 minits.
— Janie
First, buy the turkey. take it home. But the legs and the head off. Next put it in the refregeator. then take it out of the refregeator. Then put it in the oven. Set the degrees to 200. Last get it out of the oven and eat it.
— Emma
First we went to the store. Next take the wrapper off the turkey. Then put it in the oven at 100 degrees. Last eat it.
— Riley
First go get it. Next cut it. Then skin it and cook it. Last eat it.
— Hannah
First, get a turkey. Cut the legs off and the head off. next, put the turkey in the oven. then put the oven at 35 degrees and you cook the turkey for 1 hour. Last Eat it. Good right.
— Marshall
first ge a turkey. Next cook the turkey. then Put salt on it. Last eat the turkey.
— Kohen
First, you have to get the turkey. Next, cut it then take the stuff out of it. Then, put anything you want in it and put it in the oven for 100 degrees. Last, turn the oven on for 1 hour and take it out and eat it.
— Caleb
First, get the turkey. Take the head off and put seasoning on it. Next put the turkey in for an hour. Then, get plates ready to eat it. Last, eat the turkey with your family.
— Alyssa
First go to the store buy a turkey. Next. Stuff it with suffing. Then set the oven for 92.0 coik it for one hour. Then get it out and, eat it!
— Gabriel
First, we go to Walmart and buy a turkey. Next, we put the turkey in the oven and keep it in for a day at 325 dg. Then, we get the turkey out of the oven and stuff it. Last, we put the seasoning on the turkey and bring it to the tabble and eat it.
— Andrew
you need to get it or kil it. if you bought you have to take the wrapper off. Put it in the ovin for as long as you want. take it out of the ovin and have a good day
— Owen
First shoot it and cut off the head legs and wings. Next go home and skin it. Put it in the oven for an hour. then take it out and check it. Least eat it with our family.
— Nash
Soot the turkey and skin The turkey. Git a pan put the turkey on it then cook the turkey. cut the turkey with a knife. eta the turkey.
— Hayden
