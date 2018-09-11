CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a section of Route 53 in Cooper Township, Clearfield County was to be closed by nightfall Tuesday. The section to be closed runs from Kylertown at Interstate 80 to the Clearfield/Centre County line. The closure was made necessary due to a slide issue along the roadway, near the County line.
A detour using I-80, Route 144, and Route 53 will be in effect. Drivers familiar with the area may use alternate routes.
The closure will remain in place until PennDOT can open the roadway under a lane restriction/alternating traffic pattern condition. An update on the roadway’s status will be issued as changes occur.
