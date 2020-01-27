There are some mornings when I am at a loss for words. I know. That’s hard to believe if you’ve ever met me in person.
But there are things that happen that you just aren’t ready for. It’s been a full day since I heard that Winnie Barrett had passed away.
Most people in our area knew her because of her years of teaching in the Redbank Valley and Clarion school districts. Our paths never crossed during that time. It was only after I had returned to the valley in 2012 that we met.
It’s hard to forget that first encounter. It was probably in May or June of that year when a teenage boy got in over his head literally and drowned in Red Bank Creek upstream from the dam.
I wasn’t even out covering a story for the L-V. For some reason I was sitting in my car listening to some music after cleaning the interior. I happened to have a camera along when I noticed a commotion coming from a gang of young kids in Gumtown Park.
To make a long story short, I figured out that somebody was in trouble and I called 911. Help came, but it was already too late. Once the fire company arrived with its new rescue boat and deployed some apparatus, I knew I was on the scene of a recovery and not a rescue.
I don’t think there’s anything that can prepare you for this type of situation. As far as journalism goes, I was a freshly minted community-news reporter after a career as a business writer. Drownings don’t occur in corporate offices and factories very often.
So, there I was, wandering around with a camera and a notepad, trying to get the story without being crass. Yes, doing the right thing at the right time for the right reason factors into news coverage, gentle readers. We don’t take photos of bloody faces and marred bodies.
Night was falling and one of the rescuers got in my face, telling me not to take pictures of the body. He didn’t know me and assumed the worst. I just told him that I had teenage grandsons myself and would never do anything so disrespectful.
And then out of the shadows stepped Winnie.
“Leave her alone. She’s all right.”
Now, I’d met this tall lady casually around town. I knew the name “Winnie Barrett,” but it isn’t always possible to connect a name with a face on that basis.
Nevertheless, we connected in one of those mysterious ways that people do.
Wintertime came, and the first real snowstorm was in progress. I hadn’t driven in snow since Snowmageddon in 2010 and I had a new-to-me vehicle that I hadn’t put through its paces.
“Whatever you do, don’t go up Cardiac Hill,” were Winnie’s words of wisdom.
Of course, that was the perfect proving ground in my eyes. That happens to be the road up the hill across Route 28 from the high school. I’d driven up that thing at the age of 16, in a manual-transmission Volkswagen Beetle no less.
I ran into Winnie a couple days later and I couldn’t help grinning.
“Hey, guess where I was during the storm the other day?”
I could see that teacherly exasperation in her eyes, the one that educators get when students ignore specific instructions. I was 57 at the time, so I didn’t feel too bad about it.
The next winter, I convinced Winnie that going out and building a bazillion tiny snowmen in Gumtown Park was a great idea. There was no reason for it. I’d gotten the idea online and thought it might make for some puzzled gossip around town for a few days.
I don’t know that anybody even noticed, but Winnie and I got a good giggle out of it.
Ours was a casual friendship, not one of those in which you water each other’s houseplants when the other one goes out of town. I’d have done it for her without question, though.
Even in a small town, people behave somewhat like molecules, bouncing off one another, sticking together and then wandering off in new directions. We interacted on Facebook because I am not to be found on the streets of New Bethlehem most days. We kind of lost track of one another’s activities.
Some of that came from the dissolution of the fire department’s women’s auxiliary some years ago. There was no more Winnie waving her flashlight to direct traffic around a nighttime accident.
I hadn’t seen her in some time, and yet I miss her. You know how it is. It is as if that person is as much a part of the townscape as the Northwest Savings Bank clock tower, and when he or she is gone, there’s a wordless blank space.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]