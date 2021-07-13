Editor’s note: This is a special edition added to the weekly Baseball and Faith column. The Major League Baseball All-Star game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13. The game features Shohei Ohtani who is providing baseball with something it hasn’t seen since Babe Ruth. As a result, Ben Daghir has decided to connect this historic moment to faith. The Baseball and Faith column will continue as scheduled on Saturdays until the end of October.
Everyone is talking about Shohei Ohtani. He is both a pitcher in the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star game and the designated hitter. He does it all.
Shohei Ohtani is 27 years old, Japanese, and plays for the Los Angeles Angels. He bats left while leading MLB in home runs (currently 32 home runs as I write this). He throws right-handed with his 100+ mph fastball.
Sports Illustrated has a story entitled “Shohei Ohtani Isn’t Babe Ruth –He’s Better.”
Fox Sports writes, “Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani giving Babe Ruth a run for his money.”
Why the connection to Babe Ruth?
Babe Ruth is remembered as the greatest baseball player of all time. Ruth ended his career with 714 home runs, over 2,800 hits, and seven World Series rings. He even called his shot and hit a home run at Wrigley Field in Chicago during the third game of the 1932 World Series. Ruth wasn’t human in the eyes of many Americans –he was something more. And, as the movie “The Sandlot” so clearly emphasized, “Heroes get remembered but legends never die.” Ruth became a legend.
Like Shohei Ohtani, Babe Ruth was also a pitcher at the Major League level. Ruth finished with a 94-46 record on the mound, a 2.28 career ERA, 17 shutouts, two different seasons with 20+ wins, and was excellent in the World Series. In fact, he pitched in both the 1916 and 1918 World Series going 3-0 with an ERA below 0.90.
So, why this connection to Babe Ruth? The sports world is making their opinion very clear –Shohei Ohtani is the new Babe Ruth. Baseball hasn’t seen anything like this in over 100 years.
What is it about Americans’ wonder and awe at athletes who can “do-it-all” like Babe Ruth and Shohei Ohtani? We see this in the quarterback who can run and throw or the basketball player who can dribble, pass, shoot, defend, and dunk. We now see it in Shohei Ohtani who throws 100 mph and hits 450-foot home runs. Americans cannot get enough of these types of athletes...but why? It actually has to do with beauty.
Hans Urs von Balthasar noted that beauty stops us in our tracks and then sends us on mission.
What he meant is that we as humans love to see that which is beautiful and then tell everyone about it. We never tire of seeing beauty. Beauty knocks us out of ourselves. In fact, much of sports can be understood through a concrete understanding of beauty.
This desire of beauty isn’t limited to sports though –we see this desire in every facet of life (people, nature, art, movies, social media, food, celebrities, clothing, vacation spots, architecture, cars, houses, and much more).
St. Thomas Aquinas noted three aspects of beauty: wholeness, harmony, and radiance. In other words, that which lacks either wholeness, harmony, or radiance is simply not beautiful.
Consider Shohei Ohtani’s swing –all three parts of beauty are clearly on display.
Wholeness –all the parts of a remarkable swing are there (balance, precision, focus, his batting stance and posture, his confidence).
Harmony –everything is working in one fluid motion (it’s eloquent, everything is in proper alignment, it’s poetry in motion).
Radiance –Shohei’s swing captures your attention, you know it’s remarkable the moment you see it, and people hold their breath in awe as he swings.
Despite the fact that Babe Ruth began playing Major League Baseball during World War I (1914) and Shohei Ohtani now plays over 100 years later, the human person hasn’t changed in terms of desiring beauty. We cannot resist wholeness, harmony, and radiance.
What do LeBron James, Serena Williams, Tom Brady, Simone Biles, and Shohei Ohtani all have in common? They are masters of their respective sports and all their movements reflect wholeness, harmony, and radiance.
Lastly, the truth of Christianity is often most effectively proclaimed through beauty.
Consider the cathedrals and basilicas throughout Europe: St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome or Chartres Cathedral in France. Consider Michaelangelo’s statues and paintings: the Sistine Chapel or the statue of King David or The Creation of Adam fresco painting or the Pietà statue. They stop you in your tracks and send you on mission to tell everyone about it. This is evangelization at its finest.
If you’ve been in somewhat of a spiritual slump, the spiritual life just doesn’t seem to be clicking, or your general interest levels in the faith have been low –I encourage you to look at beauty. Step into a Church and gaze up at a stained-glass window. You don’t even need to say a word, just take it all in.
Or, open up some old photo albums and let your memory come to life. Let beauty rekindle your mind. Or, search The Calling of Matthew painting by Caravaggio and look at one of the most excellent oil on canvas pieces in human history –find yourself in that painting because we are on that canvas.
God is truth, goodness, and beauty. Sometimes a simple baseball swing can direct much more than the baserunner to home. But you’ve got to notice it, let it stop you in your tracks, and send you on mission. Be an evangelist of Beauty –it is fundamental to being a Christian.
