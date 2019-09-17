Life, as I’m sure you’ve discovered through observation, is not always easy.
What surprises me about the difficulty of life is that, for many of us, me included, we look at the difficult aspects of life and decide that it’s just not difficult enough. We decide to make some bad decisions or fail to establish boundaries and make life even more difficult.
My friend calls these “self-inflicted wounds.” His idea is that life hurts you enough, so you don’t have to hurt yourself more. What do I mean by that? Take this: Imagine a student has a rough home life. Not his fault. So he hangs out with kids who are known to be not good. His fault. Now, add rough home life with his friends getting him into trouble, and you have a self-inflicted wound.
Or you choose to have a couple of kids. Go you! I like being Timmy’s dad, so I completely understand. But those kids want to be involved in every sport they can be in. You are now a shuttle service to a bunch of different sports. Many parents accept this as part of life and find it satisfying. But if you choose to complain about it and play the martyr, expecting people to pity or respect you for it, then you’re going to have to face the fact that you might have said “no” to one of those sports. The misery? It’s a self-inflicted wound.
I was thinking about this the other day when I saw someone lamenting their personal misery on social media. The problem about that misery? It’s a choice. That person could have chosen not to be involved in the activities that are resulting in misery. In fact, they still have a choice to get out! There are so many things of which we’re not in control, but there are also so many things that present us with a choice.
I see kids do this all the time. They could choose to handle a situation calmly, but the overreact-and-cry-your-eyes-out option is usually selected. You have a conflict, so you involve others, complain about it to others, and then you and your posse dramatically confront the other person, who is left flabbergasted that you made such a big deal out of something to which they haven’t really given a second thought.
Oh, wait, that happened to a group of adults I know. If it makes you feel better, you can pretend it was the kids.
Take me, for example. I like comic books. I don’t like to drive to State College or Pittsburgh to buy said comic books. Therefore, I subscribe to comic books through the mail. Just today, my “Powers of X” Issue 3 came in, torn and bent, half hanging out of the “protective” shipping sleeve. I was, of course, upset. What if that had been a key issue? Worth money?
Well, it won’t be. Don’t worry. I don’t have any comics worth real money.
But then I remembered something one of my nerd friends said to me. He said I could subscribe at a comic shop in Pittsburgh or State College and pick them up once a month. Instead, I chose to have them shipped through something that can take pieces of paper across the country for only a few cents and expected it to always be pristine.
Yeah. A self-inflicted wound.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.