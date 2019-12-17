Sell sewers
for quick cash?
No. Just, No.
Why would a city sell its sewage system?
Wilkes-Barre, about 200 miles east of DuBois, is in debt and is exploring selling its sewage system.
A private company is interested in buying the system. That would give Wilkes-Barre a chance to catch up on five underfunded pension plans. The money has to come from somewhere.
But selling the sewers would be the wrong way to get that money, for Wilkes-Barre, for DuBois or for any community in Pennsylvania.
Basic services such as highways and sewage should be provided directly by government.
Some services now provided by private companies did start as services provided by the government itself. Trash collection and disposal is the poster child. Once, governments hauled trash from residents' homes and businesses. Most communities have gotten out of that business, and hired private firms to do that work.
The difference between trash and sewage is significant. So is the difference between trash trucks and sewer pipes. Trash trucks run on highways. Sewer pipes lay buried underground. If one trash disposal company's performance is found to be lacking, local governments can always hire another company, throw the market open to several companies or even resume hauling the trash themselves.
With sewers, it can be years, even decades, before problems become readily apparent crises.
Sewer pipes leak, especially in Pennsylvania with our freeze-thaw cycles that literally cause the ground beneath our feet to move, here up an inch, there down an inch, elsewhere sideways an inch.
Those subtle movements that we never see or feel while walking on our supposedly firm ground cause sewer pipes to crack and leak — invisibly, until a crisis point is reached.
When that crisis point is reached, homes and businesses can become uninhabitable. In extreme cases, people can sicken and die.
So it is vital that government itself, answerable through elected officials to residents, runs sewage systems. Yes, most companies are honest. But not all are. Some that are honest today might not be tomorrow. Cutting corners on sewage threatens public health.
Wilkes-Barre owes the money to pensions, just as other communities do, and as state government itself does.
The money that should have been being set aside for decades can now come from only two sources: Higher taxes or decreases in spending for other services.
Either choice spells hardship, at least until the debts are paid.
But hardship is not disaster. Selling long-term assets to get quick cash is a recipe for disaster.
— Denny Bonavita