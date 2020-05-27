Since the start of this Senate race I have been asked by many why I am supporting Herm Suplizio instead of his opponent and I would like to answer some of those questions now.
Having served almost 20 years in the Senate, 14 of them as Senate President, three years as Lieutenant Governor and serving with 5 different Governors, I have made it my passion to be a vocal voice for rural Pennsylvania.
I have personally worked with Herm Suplizio for over 20 years and I know him as a man of his word who cares deeply for our area. First, Mayor Suplizio and then City Manager Suplizio has worked tirelessly for the citizens of our area to improve our quality of life. He has a record of job creation, a lengthy record of volunteerism and has raised millions of dollars for our most vulnerable as Executive Director of the United Way.
In the last few years, DuBois cut taxes for the elderly and has helped build an athletic complex for families including a state-of-the-art field for handicapped athletes to enjoy. These things simply wouldn’t have happened without Herm.
I know that Herm will be able to build relationships, be a team player without compromising our values and put up tough votes when he needs to. We need that leadership now more than ever given the circumstances of our state and country.
Here are some of the reasons that I will not be voting for Cris Dush. I have agreed and disagreed with Republican and Democrat legislators and the Governors I have served with but I have never alienated anyone by calling them names let alone calling them a Nazi. Recently, Dush stated that he would not support a Republican in the general election if it was not him. This is not leadership, this is showmanship!
I was absolutely shocked that Cris Dush had gone so far to make those remarks to grandstand to get elected. These comments will have adverse effects for all of us if he is elected to the Senate. With an over 30 billion dollar state budget which the Governor controls, comments like that could have an economic impact on our share of that budget.
There has been a lot of negativity in this race but let’s not confuse negativity with the ugly truth. Facts matter! Cris Dush did vote against funding for our universities like Lock Haven, Mansfield and Clarion. He also voted against core funding for critical access hospitals like Penn Highlands Brookville and against Real Alternatives, a pro-life organization which desperately needs funding to counter Planned Parenthood.
He’s also voted against funding for our Conservation Districts which only allows Governor Wolf and DEP to grab more power. If you don’t believe me, check it out in House Bill 790 of 2019. These were all part of a no tax increase budget — so why did he vote no when our rural areas so desperately needed this funding?
By voting no on everything, Dush plays the role of protector of our values which couldn’t be further from the truth. He was 1 of 5 members out of 203 House members to vote no on HB 2019 which was a constitutional amendment to bring sex abusers to justice. How could he or anyone vote against that?
Before you vote, please review the facts. There are two conservative candidates in this race. Anyone can go to Harrisburg and vote “no” but what sets Herm apart is that he listens and always seems to find a solution. Herm Suplizio is pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump and his leadership is just what we need in Harrisburg.
On June 2nd, my wife and I will be voting Herm Suplizio for State Senate – 25th District.
Please join me!
Joseph B. Scarnati III is a member of the Republican Party and is currently the President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania State Senate. Scarnati, who will retire at the end of this year, is in his fifth term as Senator from the 25th District.