(The Center Square) — A bill sponsored by state Sen. Jim Brewster to help veterans and others in recovery by waiving license fees for recreational fishing was unanimously passed in the Pennsylvania Senate.
Senate Bill 241 will wave the fishing license cost for veterans and other Pennsylvanians participating in a fishing program or event for physical or mental therapeutic recreation.
The bill would provide exemptions for individuals participating in programs or events sponsored by established services groups such as Project Healing Waters and Wounded Warriors.
“Fishing, like all outdoor recreation, is healthy fun, healthy for the economy and we now know that it can be an important part of the health of thousands of Pennsylvanians trying to overcome challenges,” Brewster said. “I’m looking forward to seeing hundreds of events across Pennsylvania that provide opportunities for recreational and therapeutic angling.”
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission estimated that in 2018 there were over 60 service organizations and hundreds of one-day events that would have qualified for this exemption under Brewster’s bill.