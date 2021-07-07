Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania... Northeastern Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Southern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lecontes Mills to near Pine Glen to near Moshannon to Julian to Boalsburg to near Seven Mountains, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... State College, Seven Mountains, Boalsburg, Snow Shoe, Clarence, Lemont, Houserville and Reedsville around 640 PM EDT. Bellefonte, Centre Hall, Potters Mills, Milesburg, Pleasant Gap, Milroy and Reeds Gap State Park around 650 PM EDT. Spring Mills, Zion, Monument, Poe Valley State Park, Bald Eagle State Park and Belltown around 700 PM EDT. Lock Haven, Lamar, Millheim, Aaronsburg, Coburn, Blanchard, Madisonburg, Woodward, Rebersburg and Mackeyville around 710 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Barrville, Orviston, McCall Dam State Park, Beech Creek, Kylertown, Grassflat, Siglerville, Howard, Loganton and Unionville. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Penfield and Jersey Shore exits, specifically between mile markers 117 and 123...between mile markers 125 and 126...between mile markers 133 and 135...and from mile markers 138 to 189. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 67 to 85. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...70MPH