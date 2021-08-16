LYNDORA – Mature driver improvement courses will be sponsored by the following regional centers in the upcoming months:

  • Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Titusville YMCA.
  • Sept. 16, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Clarion Senior Center.

This course helps drivers understand how aging affects driving abilities and provides insight about driving on today’s roadways.

For more information or to register, call 1-800-559-4880 or (724) 283-8845.

To register online, visit seniorsforsafedriving.com.

