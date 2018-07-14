FRIDAY
SENIOR LEAGUE ALL-STARS
STATE TOURNAMENT
Hollidaysburg 11, DuBois 3
Score by Innings
DuBois;300;000;0;—;3
Hollidaysburg;041;213;x;—;11
DuBois—3
Chandler Ho cf 3000, Dayne Bauman c 4120, Garrett Starr ss 4121, Nick Farrell 3b 3011, Gauge Gulvas p 3100, Keith Fatula dh 3011, Chase Runyon 2b 2000, Cullen Corle 1b 2010, Tyler Newell rf 2000, Trenton Gaffney ph 1000. Totals: 27-3-7-3.
Hollidaysburg—11
Tristan Chaney ss 5111, Zack Miller 2b 5023, Tyler Faber rf 5210, Bryce Martellacci c 1311, Hunter E. lf 4020, Rocco Grassi cf 4231, Simon Adams p 4031, Hunter Marty 1b 4123, Eric Davis 3b 3121. Totals: 35-11-16-11.
Errors: DuBois 2, Hollidaysburg 0. LOB: DuBois 6, Hollidaysburg 9. DP: DuBois 0, Hollidaysburg 1. 2B: Corle, Starr, Bauman, Marellacci. 3B: Starr, Miller, Grassi.
Pitching
DuBois: Gauge Gulvas-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Nick Farrell-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Chase Runyon-3 2/3 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Hollidaysburg: Simon Adams-6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO 1 HPB; Hunter E.-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Adams. Losing pitcher: Farrell.
MONTOURSVILLE 10,
HANOVER 0, 6 INNINGS
Score By Innings
Hanover;000;000;—;0
Montoursville;230;302;—;10
Hanover - 0
Nathan Jasler rf 2000, Todd Kolbicka 2b 3000, Kevin Polanco ss 2000, Justin Stefanowicz c-1b 2000, Dylan Martinez 1b 0000, Auggie George 1b-3b-c 2000, James Cunard 3b-p 2010, Garrett Schiel lf 2000, Aiden Geisinger lf 0000, Tory Metric p-1b 1000, Hunter Thompson 1b-p-cf 1000, Joe Rowley cf-p 2000. Totals: 19-0-1-0.
Montoursville - 10
Nate Ewing ss 2310, Jaxon Dalena c-1b 2200, Dillon Stokes 3b 3213, Jonathan Zayas p 3013, Maddix Dalena 1b 3011, Nauman Amos c 1011, Mason Sechrist lf 3010, C.J. Signor dh 3000, Keon Burkholder rf 1000, Ediel Rodriguez cf 2010, Peyton Mussina 2b 2300, Heath Jones 2b 1000. Totals: 26-10-7-8.
Errors: Hanover 5, Montoursville 1. LOB: Hanover 5, Montoursville 7. 2B: Ewing, Sechrist. HBP: Stefanowicz (by Zayas); Sechrist (by Cunard), Rodriguez (by Thompson). SAC: Zayas.
Pitching
Hanover: Metric - 1.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Cunard - 2.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Thompson - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Rowley - 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Montoursville: Zayas - 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Zayas. Losing pitcher: Metric.
HATBORO 11,
OCTORARA 1, 6 INNINGS
Score By Innings
Hatboro;410;033;—;11
Octorara;000;001;—;1
Hatboro - 11
Jimmy Tooley lf-cf 4120, Matthew Spector 2b-p 3122, Patrick Chapman 2b 0100, Andrew Lastowka ss 4221, Chris Wilson c 4211, Eric Thron dh 4111, Mark Lee 3b 0000, Anthony Liott cf 3010, Scott Katherine lf 1010, Jake Thomas 1b 2010, Fernando Delgado rf 2112, Christian Gear rf-1b 4221, Lewis Hollish p-2b 3011. Totals: 34-11-15-9.
Octorara - 1
Weston Stoltzfus ss-p 3000, Chris Zary 1b-lf 2000, Kyle Stauffer 3b-lf 3000, Anthony Georgette 2b-ss 1000, Sean Foster cf 3110, Zach Hurrelbrinck p-1b 0000, Nick Palmer 3b-2b 0000, Ryan Dorbich dh 2000, Chris Hamrick c 0000, Zane Wolownik lf-p 2000, Parker Wiley rf 1000, James Colligan rf 2011. Totals: 19-1-2-1.
Errors: Hatboro 1, Octorara 3. 2B: Matthew Spector, Gear. 3B: Wilson, Hollish, Lastowka. HBP: Palmer (by Hollish).
Pitching
Hatboro: Hollish - 5.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 5 SO; Spector - 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Octorara: Hurrelbrinck - 0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Wolownik - 5 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Stoltzfus - 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
*Hurrelbrinck pitched to four batters to start game.
Winning pitcher: Hollish. Losing pitcher: Hurrelbrinck.
SATURDAY
SENIOR LEAGUE
STATE TOURNAMENT
HANOVER 5,
HOLLIDAYSBURG 4
Score By Innings
Hollidaysburg 111 010 0 - 4
Hanover 201 001 1 - 5
*No outs when game-winning run scored.
Hollidaysburg - 4
Tristan Chaney ss 4121, Zack Miller p-2b 4020, Tyler Faber rf-cf 4100, Bryce Martellacci c 3121, Rocco Grassi cf-p 4000, Simon Adams 2b-lf 4011, Hunter Marty 1b 2000, Eric Davis 3b 2100, Camden Calvet lf-rf 3020. Totals: 30-4-9-3.
Hanover - 5
Nathan Jaslar rf-2b-p 2210, Todd Kolbicka 2b-ss 2110, Kevin Polanco ss-p 2010, Justin Stefanowicz c 3111, Auggie George lf-rf 3010, James Cunard 3b 4111, Hunter Thompson p 0000, Garrett Schiel lf 2011, Tory Metric 1b 2000, Joe Rowley cf 2010. Totals: 22-5-8-4.
Errors: Hollidaysburg 5, Hanover 2. LOB: Hollidaysburg 8, Hanover 11. DP: Hollidaysburg 1, Hanover 1. 2B: Chaney; Stefanowicz. HBP: Kolbicka (by Grassi), Stefanowicz (by Grassi). SAC: Kolbicka.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Miller - 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Grassi - 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
Hanover: Thompson - 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Polanco - 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Jaslar - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jaslar. Losing pitcher: Grassi.
HOLLIDAYSBURG 8,
HATBORO 7
Score By Innings
Hatboro 130 101 00 - 7
Hollidaysburg 003 022 01 - 8
*One out when game-winning run scored.
Hatboro - 7
Jimmy Tooley lf-p 3122, Matthew Spector 2b 3001, Andrew Lastowka ss 4000, Chris Wilson p-3b-lf 3000, Eric Thron c 4110, Anthony Liott cf 2210, Jake Thomas 1b 2110, Scott Katherine rf 1100, Christian Gear rf-1b 4124, Mark Lee 3b-p 2010. Totals: 28-7-8-7.
Hollidaysburg - 8
Tristan Chaney ss-p 5110, Zack Miller 2b-ss 4330, Tyler Faber rf-cf 3200, Bryce Martellacci c-cf-p 5142, Rocco Grassi cf-c 3013, Simon Adams 3b-2b-rf 3000, Hunter Marty 1b 3020, Eric Davis p-3b 4000, Camden Calvet lf 3100. Totals: 33-8-11-5.
Errors: Hatboro 4. LOB: Hatboro 5, Hollidaysburg 10. DP: Hatboro 1. 2B: Tooley, Gear (2); Martellacci. HBP: Liott (by Martellacci); Grassi (by Lee), Miller (by Lee), Calvet (by Tooley). SAC: Spector, Katherine; Faber.
Pitching
Hatboro: Wilson - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Lee - 5.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Tooley - 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Hollidaysburg: Eric Davis - 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Tristan Chaney - 4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Martellacci - 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
