DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Senior League Baseball State Championship will get under way Wednesday morning at Showers Field, as the eight-team field features three teams returning from last year’s tournament.
Two of those teams, Montoursville out of Section 3 and Pennridge out of Section 6 are making their third appearance at the tournament in as many years.
Those two teams also account for the last two state titles, as Mountoursville defeated Hanover 10-0 in five innings to win the championship last year while Pennridge beat Montoursville 12-4 to claim the title in 2017.
The third team returning to the state tourney for the second year in a row is Section 7’s Octorara.
The field also includes District 10 host Elk-McKean after it swept DuBois in a best-of-three series for the District crown.
The Elk-McKean lineup is made up primarily of players who last year at the Junior League last level won the state tournament as they eventually made a run all the way to the World Series.
Section 1 will feature two teams in the tournament, as Oil Valley will also represent the section.
The rest of the field is made up by Hollidaysburg (Section 4), Upper Moreland (Section 8) and Hanover Township (Section 5).
The opening game Wednesday features the defending champs Montoursville taking on Hollidaysburg at 11 a.m.
Next on the slate is another of the teams making a return to the tournament, as Octorara will battle Upper Moreland at 2 p.m.
Pennridge will then look to win its second state title in three years as it begins play in Wednesday’s third game of the day against Hanover Township at 5 p.m.
The two Section 1 teams will then close out the opening day as Oil Valley takes on D-10 host Elk-McKean in the nightcap at 8 p.m.
After a four-game slate on Wednesday, there will be four more games on Thursday as the losers’ bracket games will be played at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with the winners’ games following at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The winners and losers of the Montoursville-Hollidaysburg and Octorara-Upper Moreland will meet Thursday as well as the winners and losers of the Hanover Township-Pennridge and the Oil Valley-Elk-McKean contests.
Action will continue Friday with a pair of elimination games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. followed by the winners’ bracket final at 7 p.m.
Saturday will feature a pair of elimination games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. before the championship game Sunday at 1 p.m. with the if-necessary game following at 4 p.m.