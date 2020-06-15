Father’s Day is this weekend. A day set aside to honor our natural dads, it’s a special time to reflect back at how our fathers have affected our lives today.
For example, I find myself saying some of the same things my dad and grandfather said. I have learned never to say never. When you are young and impulsive you might have said, “I’ll never say that!” Then you find yourself doing what you said you would not do.
Our dads are special What do dads do for us? My father was a teacher, provider, protector, disciplinarian, playmate and so much more, full of love for his kids. Our dads only want the best for us and they do all that they can to prepare us for life.
As we celebrate our natural fathers, we should not forget our Heavenly Father. Remember, it was our Heavenly Father which created all things for us to enjoy. Not only did our Lord teach us his word, he is also a provider, protector and disciplinarian who loves us and so much more. Our Heavenly Father created a body for himself, so we might have salvation.
Jesus was born so he could fulfill the word of God. He became the sacrifice for our sins, just as a great father would do, make sacrifices for his children. Jesus gave all he could give, including his life.
Now we have an opportunity to be saved. There was no way for a Gentile to be saved until Jesus.
Our Lord Jesus Christ surrendered his life and took it up again to give us hope of eternal life with him.
So when you celebrate Father’s Day this weekend, do not forget your Heavenly Father. Give to your earthly father what is due to him. Give to our Heavenly Father the praise, honor and glory due to him.
I wish all the fathers a great day, and may the Lord Jesus Christ bless you. Happy Father’s Day.
Remember that I love you and am praying for you, our nation and Israel.