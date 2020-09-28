As I began work today I found myself singing and praising the Lord for the beautiful morning. There were several songs going through my head and the verses were all mixed up. This is when I know that the Lord is at work. He reminds me of the things he has done in my life and it makes me praise him even more. The beautiful blue skies and wonderful stars at night should remind us of how blessed we are, and that the Lord Jesus Christ has done all of this for me.
“In the beginning God created” all things for me (Genesis 1:1). How wonderful is love like this, that God should love me. Remembering that this is the day that the Lord has made, we should rejoice and be glad for this creation (Psalm 118:24). How great thou art, oh Lord, my God!
Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, the sweetest name I know. What a wonderful change that you brought to my life. I was changed in an instant, from darkness to light. This little light of mine, I need to let it shine (Matthew 5:16). I no longer want to hide my light under a bushel basket, but let it shine as the noon day.
Before I was saved I was in the deep miry clay. Jesus brought me out and placed my feet on his rock to stay (Psalm 40:2). He put a new song in my heart, a new song of praise.
Sing them over again to me, wonderful words of life. Let me more of their beauty see. The words of life are in the Word of God. The B-I-B-L-E, yes that is the book for me.
Now I am standing on the promises of God. One of my most favorite hymns is “Standing on the Promises of God.” But to understand his promises to me, I have to study his word. In his words are the mysteries of salvation and life more abundant. His word will speak the truth to you. The truth will abide you as you keep the truth.
He lives, he lives, Christ Jesus lives today in his word. So if you have the words of life in you, then you have Jesus in you.
How many songs did you find?
Remember that I love you and am praying for you, our nation and Israel.