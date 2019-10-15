What is the first step to salvation? This question was asked of me by someone who wanted a true answer. Those who are hungering and thirsting for righteousness will find it (Matthew 5:6).
The first step to salvation is the realization that you are a sinner and have a need for forgiveness, that there is a higher power orchestrating what goes on in our lives.
Life did not just happen here on earth by chance. It was created or formed by God. Genesis 1:1 tells us that “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.”
In Isaiah 43 the Word tells us, “I am the Lord and beside me there is no Saviour.”
Now we must believe that the Lord is the key to the question. He tells us that we are born into sin. There are some people that say ”I am a good person.” Most people have good intentions and a kind heart, but this is pavement to destruction. As long as you think you are okay you will never take that step toward salvation.
In Deuteronomy 6 the Bible tells us to believe in one God and follow him. The Word tells us to train up a child in the way it should go and when the child grows old it will not depart from its teachings. We are instructed as parents to do this. Dedicate your child to God and teach the child what it should do.
The Lord knew that the sacrifice of animals was not good enough to achieve forgiveness. If only they would have done it properly, the Lord would not have had a problem with it. Instead of following the law of salvation, Israel was trying to take shortcuts. I will only say this once: There is no shortcut to salvation. The Word of God must be followed to the letter or there is no forgiveness. So the Lord made a new plan. He created himself a body and called it Jesus or Salvation or God with us (Immanuel). Isaiah 9 tells us who he is and how he was to be born. This body called Jesus has become the sacrifice to reconcile us back to God. The Word tells us that without the shedding of blood there is no sacrifice for sin.
I have said all of this so that we understand why we need to ask for forgiveness. Here are the steps to follow.
First you must believe that you are a sinner. Second you must ask the Lord Jesus Christ to forgive you of your sins. Third you must be baptized. After you are baptized then you may receive the gift of the Holy Ghost (Acts 2:38).
And fourth, you must obey the Word of God and endure until your journey of life ends (Mark 13:13). The plan of salvation is easy. You need an instructor to teach you the ways of the Lord and then follow the Lord.
You must have faith. Now faith is a belief in something you cannot see. The Bible tells us that God has given a measure of faith to everyone (Romans 12:3). It’s what we do with this measure that conducts our lives. Some choose to allow faith to grow. Faith comes by hearing the Word of God (Romans 10:17). How can we learn faith? You must listen to a Holy Ghost-filled minister of the Lord Jesus Christ and follow the teachings of the Bible. How can you hear unless someone tells you or gives you understanding? It is not something you can just do on your own. The eunuch asked Philip, “How can I understand unless some man should guide me?” (Acts 8:30-31) meaning, give me the understanding. Only a Holy Ghost-filled minister is able to do this.
May the Lord Jesus Christ bless and keep you, and grant you peace. Remember, I love you, and am praying for you, our nation and Israel.