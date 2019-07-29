The gift of faith was given to us all at birth. For the Lord said he gave every man (creation of men and women) “a measure of faith” (Romans 12:3). Now, since we all have this gift, it is up to us to use it or deny it.
It is easy to believe as a child. A child trusts everyone and everything. As we grow up, some tend to lose this trust or faith, while others grow and abound in both.
As a child we learn from our parents and grandparents first. When children reach a certain age, teachers become a big influence. Friends and other family members chip in and there we are. To believe or not to believe is a choice we have to make.
In today’s world the choice is easy: There is no God. Several years ago the world told us that God is dead. So many people believed it and stopped going to church. Parents and grandparents quit teaching that there is a God. God was taken out of our schools and now they want to destroy any thing or any one that reminds them that God is alive and his name is the Lord Jesus Christ.
People today do not want the truth. It is easier to believe a lie because there is no responsibility to it. This is a falsehood contrived by Satan. He knows the truth and distorted it so we believe the lies he wants to tell.
It takes a strong belief and trust in the Lord to resist the devil. My suggestion is to stay away from all influences of wrong and get involved in church. Study to show yourself approved before God, a workman that needs not to be ashamed (II Timothy 2:15).
Hold fast to the faith and never let it go, for without faith all is lost. Do not let anyone or anything steal your hallelujahs. All praise and glory belong to our Lord Jesus Christ (Revelation 4:11). Place all your faith in him and he will direct your path (Proverbs 3:5-6).
Remember always that I am praying for you, our nation and Israel.