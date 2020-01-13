Now as the new year is well on its way, the course is set for the rest of the year. With the pledges that were made and the goals all set, we are ready for what this year has to offer.
The plans that have been made might change. Events may have to be postponed. There is only one constant in our lives, and that is Jesus. His word has never changed. His truth remains the same from the beginning. Oh, the minds of men change all the time, but his word never changes (Hebrews 13:8).
Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever. Jesus tells us that his word changes not. It will not change for me or for you. We must come up to its standard and never change it to suit ourselves.
Heaven and earth may pass away, but my word will remain the same (Matthew 24:35). Jesus’ word was established before time began and will remain long after time ends.
Today everyone wants the rules to change. They want to rewrite the Constitution and get God out of it. Even our forefathers were asking the same questions. God won and our rule of law is dictated by him. Remember that if God is in it, who can be against it (Romans 8:31, Acts 5:39). Well, I guess many have come against it, but have failed. Those who would come against it today will meet the same fate.
They may call me a religious fanatic. They have called me a holy roller. But in the end, who wins? The children of God always win.
Let us get our joyful noise back in tune. Let us rejoice and praise the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. He has always been a winner, and who does not love a winner? I am proud to say I am a child of God. I’ve read the back of the book.
Remember that I love you and am praying for you, our nation and Israel.