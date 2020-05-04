If I could only hear my grandmother pray again. I know what she would say: Please, Lord, watch over your children and help them along the way. Please be with them and keep them safe. Please provide for all their needs and keep them on the right path. Please watch over our nation as they go through trials. Keep us strong and protect us from our enemies.
If only I could hear my grandmother again, I know what she would say. Just put your trust in Jesus and he will carry you all the way.
Grandma lived what she believed and believed what she lived. She taught me how to live for Jesus and how to pray. No matter your station in life or how big a sinner you might be, Jesus is still the answer.
If I could only hear my mother sing again, I know what she would sing. “Victory in Jesus” was her theme. It’s all written in the song: He loved me before I knew him. He died for me before I was even born. Yes, we can have victory if we trust in Jesus. Every time she sang this song it brought tears to her eyes. Being a sinner saved by Jesus and then going to be with him, oh, how wonderful.
My grandmother and mother have both gone to be with Jesus, but the lessons they left behind are still remembered today.
If I could hear them sing and pray again, I know what they would say. Young mothers and grandmothers, teach your children to love Jesus. Worship and serve him. He is your victory, no matter what life brings.
To all the moms, grandmothers and future moms, remember to pray for your children and sing the songs of Zion. Happy Mom’s Day and God bless you!
Remember that I love you and am praying for you, our nation and Israel.