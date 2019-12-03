Between Thanksgiving and Christmas is a time which can be spent on pondering the things which makes this season so special. Each Thanksgiving and Christmas is a blessing from our heavenly Father. How you spend this time is up to you.
You can spend this time murmuring and complaining about all the things which need to be done. The shopping, the wrapping, cooking and cleaning, for what? A few hours with ungrateful friends and family talking about all the things they did not receive? No one ever notices all the work that went into preparing for the festivities, not even a thank you.
We can grumble and growl and complain, but will anyone hear? If we could just restart it all over. You can.
I will enter his gates with thanksgiving in my heart and I will enter his courts with praise (Psalm 100:4); I will say this is the day that the Lord has made (Psalm 118:24) and rejoice and be exceedingly glad. Bring the Lord Jesus Christ into your holidays and see what a difference he will make in your life.
Remember what this time of year holds – true blessings from the Lord above.
Do you remember the prayer you learned as a child? God is great and God is good. Let us thank him like we should.
When we return thanks and praise back to our Lord and Savior, the blessings will follow. The Word of God tells us these things.
So instead of sitting around with you would have, could have, should have, think upon the things of Christ Jesus and all the possibilities that he brings to your home and table.
When praises go up, the blessings come down. The more praise you return to God, the more you will be blessed.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas the blessings flow from heaven. Many miracles have happened during this time of year. Keep your mind on Jesus and your holiday will be blessed.
Merry Christmas to everyone. Remember, I am praying for you, our nation and Israel.