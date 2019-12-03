DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. High around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.