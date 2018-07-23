Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.