Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two men who died in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Monday.
Visitation for Officer Patrick Straub, 33, of Kersey, will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home in St. Marys from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. today (Thursday). A funeral service will be held in the Sacred Heart Parish Center in St. Marys at noon Friday. Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation and memorial service information for Corey Williams, 32, of Reynoldsville, can be found in his obituary on page A4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.