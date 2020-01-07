DUBOIS – Penn State Extension in DuBois will host a ServSafe Food Safety Certification Class offered by The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course, on Monday, Feb. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Penn State Extension DuBois Campus.
The certification exam will begin at the end of class. These in-person trainings, taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities.
After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a 75 percent or higher score, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years.
The course fee of $185 covers the cost of the most recent edition of the ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials.
To register, visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call 877-345-0691.
To see more ServSafe courses offered in the area, visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe.