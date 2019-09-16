Can you believe the BS the Democratic candidates running for president are feeding us? Lies, lies and more lies.
There is no free lunch out there, so if there is, why doesn’t anyone of them tell us how they are going to pay for it? They want to do away with fossil fuels, cars, planes, trains, cows, beef cattle, pigs, chickens, and make everyone redo their house, and all the other idiotic ideas they have.
All factories will close that build cars, trains, planes, farm equipment. Oil and gas producers, gas stations and electric companies will have to shut down. Farmers won’t have any equipment to farm with. Beef farmers will quit raising meat for us. No more chicken, pork, fish, eggs, etc. No one will be working to pay taxes. We’ll have no food to eat, no water, no clothes, no homes, etc. The only ones having all of the above will be our dictator and his or her cronies. This sounds like paradise for our children and grandchildren.
Also, the socialists want to take our guns. Don’t believe their lies when they say they don’t want to disarm our country. They want to cut back on reproduction (more abortions), cut back on free speech, eliminate the Constitution, tell you when you can go to the bathroom, and what and when you can eat. Sure sounds like paradise.
If you care about our country, freedom to worship and pray, to speak, to go on trips and vacation, have a job to keep your family, enjoy having a home, car and food to eat, keep these radical socialists out of our government and our lives.
Pray as you never have before that God puts President Trump in again. If you want socialism, vote Democratic. You only have God to answer to.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg