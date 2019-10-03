BROOKVILLE
Seventh grade
One question, do you like Brookville? Because I do. There’s so much stuff to do and pretty much everyone is friendly. There’s a baseball park, a history center, a YMCA and a river. At the History Center there is a hug transept 420 square foot, fossils, and more. In the YMCA you can rock climb, lift weights, treadmill, swim at the pool, and lots more. At the baseball park not only cn you play ball but also basketball, tennis and play at the playground. There are just a few reasons why I like Brookville.
Nicholas Leathem
Brookville is a great town with so many things to do. These are some of my favorite things to do. I have always loved going to the History Center. The History Center has a big display of model trains. My favorite part is the Moonlite Drive-In Theatre. Another thing I love about Brookville is the vegetable garden, located behind the EUM Church. In addition to that, I like the Rails to Trails. There, you can run, ride a bike, or even geocache. Another thing I love are the festivals. These include the Christmas Festival and the Laurel Festival. The Laurel Festival has many activities spread out across the street like face painting, mini golf and plink. The last thing I love about Brookville is the public library. There are so many great books to read. You can also get audiobooks to listen to in your car. I love my hometown.
Carter Lindemuth
Brookville is a good hometown to have, with all of the fun things it has to offer. One of my favorite things about Brookville is how much Raider pride we have. I think it is important to support our school teams in the sports we have to offer.
Another thing I love about Brookville is the Laurel Festival. The Laurel Festival is a week full of events and a parade held on Main Street. During the Laurel Festival there are eight to ten food trucks, with really good food. Also the Laurel Festival has a pageant. It’s called the Laurel pageant. There are plenty more things about the Laurel Festival I could tell you, but you’ll have to go and see it for yourself!
If you are in Brookville, one thing I recommend is Buff’s Ice Cream. It’s located near the Heritage House. It is a great place to go if you are in the mood for ice cream, lunch or homemade candy! But, above all, my favorite thing about Brookville is how you know or recognize people wherever you go. I think it is important to know the people in your community. So, in conclusion, Brookville is a great hometown to have.
Madeline Reitz
Brookville is a great place to live for many reasons. I have lived here my whole life, and I have great friends that I have known since kindergarten, and i continue to make friends every school year. Our town has outstanding athletic programs, with some of the best coaches around. Brookville has a small town atmosphere, but still has a lot of exciting things to do.
Many people participate in local events at the YMCA, bowling alley, local festivals and organizations. Brookville has many hidden treasures such as the Walter Dick Memorial Park, which is a great place to picnic and experience the great outdoors. Rails to Trials also travels through the center of town. Brookville is also home to one of the last drive-in theaters in the country. Brookville is a safe and friendly place to live. Our police department knows most of us on a first-name basis and does a magnificent job keeping us all safe.
Brookville has clean air, clean water and beautiful sights. I like that I can walk from place to place without any worries. Most everyone is friendly, and willing to help a person in need. Brookville has a rich history and some of the most beautiful Victorian homes in the entire state. We even have our own museum.
In conclusion, Brookville is a great place to live for many reasons, including the programs, celebrations and other organizations.
Averi Pangallo
Brookville is a town that is special to me. Brookville is a historic place. Brookville, Pennsylvania, was founded in 1830. One hundred eighty-six years later, I’m writing this essay. Today, Brookville is a busy, and bustling town. If you were to walk down Main Street, you would see restaurants like Fox’s Pizza, The Opera House Cafe and a few others. You also have places like the Courthouse, that opened in 1869, and Town Square, which was added recently. Brookville is a smaller town, so most of the time you go out, you’ll see somebody you know. Outside of Main Street, there are attractions such as the Drive-In Theater, Scripture Rocks, and Jefferson County Fair Grounds. Out of these three, I personally enjoy the Fair Grounds the most. I say that simply due to the fact that there are events like the Jefferson County Fair and soccer games held there. Brookville is special to me, because it is historic, yet constantly changing.
Lucas Gaston
As a resident of Brookville, I have many things that I have found interesting. One of the many things that are fun or interesting is Buff’s Ice Cream. It is interesting because it has really good ice cream and other homemade items. While we’re on the topic of food another cool place in Brookville is King Krunch. It is something that I find interesting because they also serve amazing and delectable food. Another good place to visit is the boulevard. I find it cool because it’s right on Interstate 80. It is also cool because there are many places for food (McDonald’s, Burger King, Arby’s, Sheetz, etc. etc.. .). A special spot on the boulevard (at least in my heart) is Bob’s Subs. Bob’s Subs is amazing because they make the best subs in the world . . . literally. They are located on the boulevard just behind Sheetz. that is part of why I like Brookville, PA (at least the food part).
Daniel Turner
I love my hometown of Brookville for several reasons. One of those many reasons is the festivals on Main Street. Brookville is also an amazing town because of Farmers Inn which has many fun things to do like mini golf, which I love to do; seeing the animals and the restaurant area. Another purpose why Brookville is an amazing place to be is the Jefferson County History Museum and all the cool things inside. I love the things inside! Also, we have Buff’s Restaurant, which has food and plenty of ice cream choices. It’s also a pretty good town for sports for our area. I also like the events in Brookville such as the Color Run, Turkey Trot and the students who come to Main Street during Halloween and pants most windows with Halloween art. I hope these festivals continue for a very long time. Also instead of driving to a movie theater you can just go to the Moonlite Drive-In to watch two enjoyable movies for a good price. To sum it all up, Brookville is a very interesting town and I love it for many reasons.
Gannon McMaster
There are a few reasons why I like my hometown “Brookville.” First of all, I like the drive in theater. Even though I don’t go there that often, I really like the movies. Also, I like football games not really for the football but hanging out with friends. Another thing is the festivals. They have good food and cool parades. I like bowling, too. It’s fun. I don’t do that often either. I like Fox’s Pizza Den, I think they have the best pizza. I have a lot of good friends here. They have two good ice cream places, Buffs and Frosty Freeze. I like to get movies from the redbox and a movie renting machine at Mike’s market. My house in Brookville is pretty good. I have a hill in our yard and a really big hill near my house to go sledding, which is really fun. In conclusion, I love my hometown Brookville. It is really fun!
Noah Vacca
First of all, my hometown is Brookville. Brookville has many things to offer that make it such a good town. For instance, I love Brookville because of the Halloween windows painting. Every year just before Halloween high school students walk down to Main Street, Brookville, and paint a bunch of storefront windows with Halloween-themed paintings. It is very fun to go around and look at all the windows. Another one of my favorite things about Brookville is Light Up Night. Light Up Night is when a whole bunch of the town goes to Main Street, Brookville, and there is a Christmas parade. You can get hot chocolate, train rides, and a character drawing. Then at the end Santa rides in on a fire truck, raised high up in the ladder. A final amazing thing about Brookville is the fairgrounds. The fairgrounds are very big and has many different things going on there. For example, every year they do a fair. During the fair many people have their animals out there for people to look at. There are also horse shows out there that I enjoy watching and hope to compete someday. Another thing you can do is go see concerts at the fairgrounds. In conclusion, Brookville is an amazing hometown and has a lot to offer. That is why I love it.
Olivia Sunealitis
Brookville is a fun place to live. We do a lot of fun things like football games and light up night. I especially like it when I am able to walk downtown with all of my friends. Brookville has a lot of fun things and places to visit. For example you could visit the drive in theatre, the history museum, and the bowling alley. We also have al to of events that take place in Brookville like the Laurel Festival and the Christmas parade.
We have a lot of places for people to visit and eat, like Subway, Burger King and Fox’s. Love to eat at these places with all of my friends and family. Brookville, in my opinion, is a very wonderful place to live because there is not always a lot that happens in Brookville. Finally, Brookville has a lot of things for children to do and have fun with. There is the ball fields, Buffs, and the YMCA. These are all the reasons that I love to live in Brookville. In conclusion, Brookville is a lovely place to visit or stay.
Riley Eble
People always ask me why I loved Brookville, but I could never get an answer, but now that I am getting older I have an answer. I love Brookville because it is a small town with really nice people and attractions and all the small activities it hosts every year.
I love Brookville as a small town because you can walk everywhere. When you need to go somewhere all you have to do is mostly walk to the place. For instance, I can walk from my house downtown and to school. Which can help with air pollution. This is a good reason why I love Brookville as a small town.
I love Brookville people because they are kind, friendly and other creepy at all. Since Brookville is a small town we all know each other. That is another point. When kids are walking to school they don’t have to worry that much about getting kidnapped by any one. This lets people insure safety. This is another reason I love Brookville because of the people.
Another reason I love Brookville is its attractions. like the Town Square, Courthouse, Underground Railroad, Rails to Trails, Moonlight Theatre, etc. When I first come in to town I notice the beautiful Courthouse. That night we went to the Moonlight Theatre, that was my most favorite thing about Brookville yet. Brookville is amazing.
As you already know, people always ask why we love Brookville, but I could never answer, but now I can. Brookville is a wonderful small town with great people and amazing attractions. Brookville is just a beautiful town that you just can’t leave. This is why I love Brookville.
Alexis Wright
Did you know that my great great great great great great great great grandfather, Moses Knapp, was the first person who wasn’t a Native American, to settle in Brookville, Pennsylvania? Here are some reasons I love where my family has been for eight generations in Brookville
The first reason is the businesses in downtown Brookville. Fox’s Pizza Den is one of my favorite places to eat because their pizza is amazing. My mom and I like to walk downtown with our dog sometimes. I also like the Flower Shop because their flowers are beautiful, the place is welcoming and the people are nice. Dan Smith’s Candies s one of my favorite candy shops because their candy is flavorful. The second reason I like Brookville is because of school I learn a lot when I go to school here in Brookville. My teachers are well educated and intellectual.
The last reason I like Brookville is that you can walk to different places without going far, and the sidewalks are nice for running. The sidewalks are usually free of bumps and well built. Also, there is a sidewalk that my great-grandpa helped build near the end of Main Stareet.
To finish it all, I love Brookville because of the businesses, the school and the ability to travel by foot. Brookville is a historical and special town, and I hope you come here someday.
Lauren Knapp
I love my hometown of Brookville for many reasons because of all the interesting and fun places to go. One of these places is the Rails to Trails. Thanks to its one trail that can take you to Summerville and its nature that is all around. another of which is the Moonlight Drive-In Theater that makes watching new movies a lot better thanks to a bigger screen, two movies a night, food and anytime and a better price. Also Buff that isa restaurant, ice cream place, and caterer has really good food and good prices. Finally, the Giant Eagle is a good place to get cooking supplies, food, cleaning supplies and drinks. All of these fun and/or good places that i have listed are located in Brookville. I love my hometown of Brookville because of many fun and awesome reasons that I have listed and wish I could say.
Lincoln Girt
I love my hometown of Brookville. Of course there are many reasons why, so I will only give a few. First, the history. The history of Brookville is nothing short of fascinating. Since we settled in the late 1790s upon the arrival of brothers Joseph and Andrew Barnett, this place has had some great events. From the Laurel Festival that goes back hundreds of years, to the famous hanging of Charles Chase and the ghost of “Aunt Betty,” this amazing town truly has some amazing history to go with it. I also feel that the people in this town are mostly all great people. A bonus about living in a nice small town like Brookville is that everyone basically knows everyone. Just walking down the street you can see many people that you know. Speaking of walking down the street, Brookville is a very safe place. Unlike New York or Philadelphia, you can just walk anywhere at night if you wanted to worry about getting mugged or pickpocketed. One final thing that I love is the places. Now, I know that is a broad statement but there is no way to pick just a few. The Moonlight Drive-In where you can watch your favorite movies for a very reasonable pice, Scripture Rocks where you can walk and see the carving on all he rocks, and the Walter Dick Memorial Park where you can walk, hike, play and have parties under the pavilions, are all incredible things that I am luck to be able to experience whenever I want. I could go on and on. In summary, Brookville is an incredible and active hometown that is full of wonder and you better believe that I love it.
Adam Bogush
To get things started, I am a 13 year old boy who lives in a very special, but small town. I love this town with the name of Brookville, so very much. First of all, I love that I know almost everyone at our high school and people just walking around on the streets. This makes us have a great community because most people are kind to each other. I have a few favorite places where. I love the Brookville Area Ball fields because I love to play and watch people play baseball. Also, I am a hug fan of the basketball/tennis court that is around 100 years away from the fields. At the “courts” I have a place to hang out with friends. Another thing I love is my house being where it is. It allows me to walk downtown in about 7 minutes. Downtown is the other thing i love about Brookville. Almost every Friday my friends and I walk downtown. We either go to Fox’s or Angelos (both pizza restaurants). Finally, I love home football games on Friday nights. This is an event that most of my friends go to. They are so fun! In conclusion, I love being able to say that Brookville is my hometown.
Owen Fleming
Brookville is probably one of the best hometowns that are out there. If you’re not fromBrookville and reading this you will want to move here after you read it. Well, first of all we have two of the best ever ice cream places ever (you’ve probably already heard of them), the Frosty Freeze and Buffs. Compared to other schools I honestly think that Brookville K-12 is the best because the teachers and staff are the best. Pretty much everyone in Brookville knows each other. The ballfields, so many memories, they have basketball courts, tennis courts and a park. The boulevard of Brookville has a bunch of stores, restaurants, and gas stations. Brookville also has a Chevrolet Buick dealership and used to have a gas station called “1 StopConvenience” but everyone called it hilltop (because it was on top of a hill) but now they had to tear it down (sad face) because they have to change the intersection. In conclusion Brookville is one of the best hometowns there is.
Holden Shaffer
My hometown is Brookville in the state of Pennsylvania. I live and go to school in Jefferson County and I think this town is ok but could use some improvement. For example there’s not much to do or see if you are visiting. Also I think this town is a little improvement in the cleanliness; there is litter everywhere. I think if we work hard to improve this town we would make it look awesome! We could build more restaurants and shops, like maybe a clothes shop that is not goodwill. The pizza shops here are superb. We have Foxes pizza hut and Angelo’s pizza. We have a beautiful forest with a bunch of rocks ou can climb on and a fire tower you can climb all the way up to the very tip top and see over the whole town. Some other things you can see in Brookville is that we have our own drive in movie theater whee you can get really good popcorn. This concludes my paragraph about my own town.
Ezra Parson
Brookville is the home to about 3,800 people. It has many things to do and people to meet.
One thing that I like about Brookville is how small it is. You can walk everywhere in town. You also know almost everyone in the town. If you go into a store by yourself, everyone knows your name and says hi.
Another reason I like Brookville is the activities. One of the activities in Brookville is Farmer’s Inn. At Farmer’s Inn you can play mini golf and get dinner and ice cream. You can also feed, pet and look at the animals at the petting zoo. Another activity is Cook Forest. In Cook Forest you can go for hikes while following trails all over. Then you can climb the 87 1/2 foot fire tower that was built in 1929. these places are a little out of Brookville, but they are still considered in Brookville by most people.
I also like the restaurants. Some of the restaurants include Dirty Ehrma’s, Buff’s Ice Cream, Frosty Freeze,Bob’s Sub andBarrel 55. We also have fast food chains such as McDonalds, Burger King, Pizza Hut and Subway.
As you can see, Brookville has many fun things to do.
Cora Parson
Brookville is a great place olive in visit. I have lived in Brookville with my dad, mom and two brothers for my whole life. Here in Brookville we have the Laurel Festival, Light Up Night and you can do anything from learning the arts and history to dining at family-owned restaurants. Brookville also offers a Main Street that is available to walk downtown after school, and we have the Rails toTrails to bike and run on. My church is in Brookville and many of my friends live in the town.
To start things off, brookville has a YMCA that hosts many adventure races and family swine. Right across the street is CREATE, which was founded in 2011. There they form what is now a recycling program and put together the Farmers Market which is held in the Town Square.
In addition to what was mentioned in the first paragraph, Brookvile is home to about 3,500 people who support their community by trying to make it to the Laurel Festival. The Laurel Festival is from June 8th to the 15th. This event has games, crafts and fun art projects for kids to do. The Laurel Festival also has amazing meals at the food court.
Last, Brookville is home tomany churches. We have many to choose from, starting at the Presbyterian Church, working our way to the Conception Church and finishing at the United Methodist Church. My church is Zion. There are other churches, too.
To wrap things up, Brookville is a great place to live because of the people, schools, restaurants, festivals and churches.
Erika Doolittle
I live in a town called Brookville. I love it for many reasons. For starters, the Brookville Area Little League ball fields, the basketball/tennis court beside them, and Buffs are among my favorite things I love about my hometown of Brookville. Besides Buffs, other restaurants and stores that I like in Brookville are Fox’s Pizza and Pizza Hut. I like the town library, it has a good selection of books and that’s nice. I also like the sports that I play for Brookville (basketball and baseball) and the food at the BAHS. The schools themselves are nice too, and the teachers aren’t mean. I also like Flap Top’s Barbershop, which is a great place to get your haircut. The Rails to Trails are nice too. I know a whole lot of people in this town, and have a whole lot of friends from this town, especially in my school. In conclusion, I love my hometown of Brookville for any reasons, and I think you should, too.
Hunter Whitlatch
Why do I love my hometown? Hi, my name is Gavin Hannah and I am in 7th grade. I love Brookville because we have al to of fun stuff here like the Laurel Festival and the Jefferson County Fair. We also have a lot of restaurants where we can walk to after school to eat, including the Courthouse Grill and Foxes. The YMCA was another fun place to go to after school because you can play games there dodgeball, kickball and basketball. Another reason why I like Brookville is because we have a good sports program. You could play football, wrestling, baseball, basketball and a lot more. My favorite sports are football and wrestling. And the last and final reason why I love Brookville is that when you get far enough out there is nothing but forests. I like to hunt deer, turkey and bear and they live in the woods so the more of it the better. And those are some of the reasons why I love my hometown Brookville PA.
Gavin Hannah
Have you ever been to Brookville? Well, I have because it is my hometown! I have lived in Brookville for all my life and I have a bunch of things that I love about Brookville. In Brookville thee is a shop called Legacy Archery and I really like going there to adjust my bow and arrow weight. I also really like to shoot at their range. Another thing that I love about Brookville is the sports. I have played a lot of sports all my life like baseball and basketball. I am playing cross country and am going to start track and field in the spring. I love all the sports I play right now and there are so many sports to play! I also like Buffs Ice Cream. I really like to get root beer floats at Buffs because they have the best root beer ever. My last thing that I will write about is the YMCA. The YMCA has a pool, rock climbing wall, and a gym and it is overall a great spot to just hang out. That is what I love about my hometown, Brookville.
Jacob Murdock
My hometown is Brookville, which is located in Western Pennsylvania. One thing I like to do in Brookville is go to CookForest.Cook Forest has many funacativities, trails and more. One thing you can do in Cook Forest is go to the fire tower. The fire tower was built in 1928. This steel tower is 87.5 feet tall. While you are there you might as well go check out the Clarion River. You can swim, canoe, tube and even kayak on the Clarion River. The Clarion River contributes to the Allegheny River and stretches 110 miles. Another thing you can do close to Brookville is go to the public library. It has a great variety of books to choose from. The name of the public library is Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library. Also, you can go check out the YMCA. The YMCA has a gym, a rock wall, a pol and much more. In conclusion, I lovely hometown in western Pennsylvania.
Natalie Himes
Did you know that the Redbank Creek runs around Brookville in the shape of a heart? You can learn this at the Jefferson County Historical Center. This is one of the many fun things that I like about Brookville. One place I love to visit in Brookville is the Rails to Trails. It has beautiful views in the winter and fall and it’s fun to ride bikes on. There are some more trails by the dam that are also fun to walk with the trees over you like an umbrella. I also like to hang out at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library to check out books and study for homework. Themost important reason I love Brookville is because that’s where my family and friends are. After school sometimes I’m allowed to walk to Buff’s with my sister or friends and eat ice cream and candy Finally, my last favorite places to go are the toy store and the card shop. I like going there with my dad when he comes up from South Carolina to visit. We buy a game from either store and play them together and talk about old memories in Brookville. As you can see, I love Brookville for multiple reasons because it’s where I grew up and have wonderful memories with friends and family.
Maya Isaac
I love my hometown of Brookville because of all the things that are in it. Some great things that are in my hometown are Buffs, the Courthouse Grill, Angelo’s Pizza and CREATE. I also like how my hometown isn’t too big. We have lots of small businesses, and we have an amazing courthouse in the center of town. Another thing I like about Brookville is that all of my friends live here. The people of Brookville are all friendly and kind, they’re always asking how you and your family are. We also have really cool events downtown. My family and I always look forward to Laurel Festival, the Halloween parade, and Light Up Night. These events are great because we get to see friends, do fun activities and eat awesome food. The YMCA is another favorite because it holds fun activities such as Share the Love, the Color Run, the Turkey Trot and Family Fun Night. In conclusion all of this shows why I love my hometown of Brookville so much. We are lucky to have such a great place to live and grow up in!
Austin Brosius
Brookville is a small town in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania. As of 2017, there were 3,822 citizens. Brookville is a small town with two main grocery stores, Mike’s Supermarket and Giant Eagle. Even though this town is very small, it still manages to have a boulevard. This giant road has many places to stop. So, before you go to work in the morning, you could always stop at Sheetz or any of the other local restaurants, stores or gas stations. These local areas vary from McDonalds, Burger King, China Wok, Dollar General or Family Dollar. Some other things you can do in Brookville is you can go to the local YMCA, which has a swimming pool, gym and exercise equipment. Another visiting area is Scripture Rocks. You can have a fun day look at Scriptures that have been previously carved onto stones in the woods. Lastly, if you enjoy going to parades, in both winter and summer, the town has parades on Main Street, some are for the 4th of July and for Christmas. To conclude, Brookville, Pennsylvania, is a small town but is a very interesting place.
Kailin Bowser
I love my hometown of Brookville. Brookville has the underground railroad. The underground railroad was for slaves who escaped from the south and were trying to get to the north. We also have some fun events such as the fair, the Laurel Festival and parades. The Laurel Festival is when we have different events in the evening and have food trucks all day. The events vary, such as kids night and car shows, etc. The fair has lots of rides and games. There are tractor pulls and multiple other events. The parades vary such as one in winter and other seasons. Brookville has many parks. Some of the parks are better than others. The parks are called The Town Square and The Dam, etc. In my opinion Brookville is the best all around town. I’m so happy I get to live here in this small town named Brookville.
Cole Householder
Brookville is one of those calm towns that you love. Brookville is a small town in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania. We don’t have many people but always seem to gather around and have the best time. My favorite time is definitely at the beginning of summer during the Laurel Festival time. You can do many things such as eating, play games and look at cars at the car show at the end of the week. Many people always seem to come from all over, not just Brookville. We also have the honor of hosting the fair every year. We do this because Brookville is basically in the center of Jefferson County. Lots of people come easy year and watchman different things in the grand stand each day of fair week. Brookville also has many different attractions such as Scripture Rocks and Cook Forest. People never seem to be nothing but amazed there. Brookville is definitely a town you shouldn’t miss.
Jordan Daisley
Brookville is really an amazing place. What I like most about Brookville is that we have amazing sports teams. Brookville also has county fairs and has a huge variety of things to do! Some of these include our Moonlight Drive-In, bowling alley, YMCA, Scripture Rocks, Rails to Trails, and even good places to eat. Brookville also has an amazing state representative, Cris Dush. Brookville also has an amazing ice cream place, the Frostee Freeze. Some more things about Brookville are that Brookville has a lot of red necks, so if you want to go buggy riding, or go riding on a dirt bike then you would have a chance to do that. Next, there are ponds and rivers everywhere so you can go swimming and fishing any time you want (with permission). Brookville also has a place where you can make your very own wooden bat. It is actually a very popular place called BWP. They have all different colors and sizes and even types of wood. Overall Brookville really is an amazing place.
Kellan Haines
In Brookville there are many things that happened and that you can do and have nice outdoors. For instance, one of the things I like in Brookville are the rednecks. They are funny by what they do and how they act. Another thing that I like about Brookville is it has around 3,822 people n 2017 and that’s it’s not compact like a city. As well as that, there are many laces to eat, like Foxes, Gold Eagle, Buffs and Angelos. Afterwards, our school sports teams are really good from basketball to wrestling and have won multiple championships and titles. Another thing Like to do in Brookville is going to Cook Forest, the YMCA and Quiet Creek. Finally, I like Brookville for its background and what happened in the past, like the opera house. In conclusion, Brookville is a really cool little town and has many things and historical background at it.
Carter Mackins
I love my hometown of Brookville. I love Brookville because we have very good sport teams such as our wrestling team and our football teams. We also have a town square in downtown Brookville where we have many events that are held at the town square. We have a fairground and every year we have many rides and other fun things to do at our Jefferson County Fair. At the fair there’s grandstands for people to watch mud bogging, tractor and truck pulls, and very many more events during the week of the fair. On Main Street we have a Laurel Festival that a bunch of food trucks come to every years and there’s games at the Town Square and a bunch of food. During the Laurel Festival people can throw wet sponges at the wrestling team for a dollar. This is why I love my hometown of Brookville.
Easton Belfiore
Brookville is my hometown. I have lived here for four and a half years. There are so many different and fun things in Brookville. One of my favorite things is actually located on Main Street in the Town Square. It is a big chess board. It is fun to do with your friends you walk down there after school. Another thing that I love about Brookville is that every weekend at the drive-in you can go and watch a movie. There are festivals and parades. One of my favorite festivals we have is in the spring and it is called the Laurel Festival. At the Laurel Festival my favorite thing to do is to listen to the music and there is a really fun bubble machine. Also in Brookville there is a fair. At the fair there are many rides and my favorite ride would be the ferris wheel. These are some of my favorite things to do in Brookville. As you can tell it is a really fun town and you come visit.
Ella Whitehill
I love Brookville becauseI go to school there. Brookville Area School District is a very acceptable school district, because some of my friends go to this school. Also I like Brookville because of the Laurel Festival. I went to the Laurel Festival this summer and thought it was very fun. I as well was in the parade for the Laurel Festival and thought of it as fun, too. I as well love Brookville, because of its very, very, very lovely and old courthouse that can also tell time. You can as well get your marriage license and various other things there (I like it because it’s lovely, not so much the various other things I wrote about, but you might like it for those.) Lastly, I love Brookville, because of the drive-in, Moonlite Drive-In. These are all of the reasons I love Brookville. Why do you love Brookville?
Madeline Goodwin
Ilovemy hometown Brookville. One reason that I lovely hometown is it has a lot of fun places to hang out with friends. A lot of the time on weekends or Friday afternoon after school my friends and I like to walk to Foxes orBuffs, which are two great places to stop and grab something eat and talk with friends. We usually walk somewhere like that before a football game. Football games are another thing I love about Brookville. Our school has a bigger track than some schools and I usually walk around it with my friends half the time instead of watching the game. A third thing I love about Brookville is that I live near most of my friends. It’s usually a walking distance to their house, which makes it easier to get together and hang out. In addition to that, another thing I love about Brookville is the parades we have. We have light up night and a Halloween parade every year that a lot of people go to where they throw candy had have fun activities. As you can see, I love my hometown Brookville.
Sage Snyder
My hometown of Brookville is very special to me. There are many reasons why I love it so much. For example, the people who live here are all super close, friendly, and inclusive. There are also many great buildings to see, businesses to visit, and historic places to take in. Some of my personal favorites are the tennis courts, Angelo’s, Fox’s, the playgrounds, Buff’s, the town square, the drive in, Farmer’s Inn, and Clear Creek. I go to those places a lot. Another great aspect is the nature we get to see everyday like flowers, forests, and animals. My family and I camp, boat, fish, have fires, go on walks, ride four wheelers, and spend as much time outdoors as we can. Another great thing about Brookville is that it has lots of chances for you to be involved in the community. You can go to sporting events, farmer’s markets, venues to listen to music, and much more. As much as I love and enjoy all of the things I listed, the thing I love most about Brookville is being here with my family. I spend lots of time out at the “Lollipop Farm” with my grandparents. Often times, my entire family comes out there and joins us. We fish in the pond, ride the tractor and gator, go around in the paddleboat, swim in the pool, lay under the gazebo, plant or pick in the gardens, play in the tree house, swing, cook, and go to the porch to sit, talk, and laugh. I am so very glad that I have grown up in such an amazing environment where I have the chance to experience all of these things. As you can see, Brookville is very important to me and those are the reasons that I adore, care, and enjoy it tremendously.
Violet Harper
I love my hometown. Brookville is peaceful, also love the country I live in. Brookville has a park and a football team called the Raiders. And the rails to trails and high school and elementary school. And I have good friends to hang out with and love my hometown and have good places to eat at. And a public library. I love the toy store. And a restaurant. And in Brookville they also have a courthouse and a church and schools. This is why I love my Hometown Brookville.
Mason McCracken
There are many reasons why I love Brookville. One is my house because it gives me shelter. Another is the roads that are good to ride bike on. Also is the fast food places near my house. Next, I like climbing trees a lot. In addition, I like being a redneck. In conclusion, there are many reasons why I love Brookville.
Beau Ross
I love Brookville because there are many things to do. The Jefferson County Fair has fun rides and good food to eat. Brookville has Victorian Christmas. There are many windows on Main Street with people doing activities.
They also have a Laurel Festival where you can eat in the food court and see a parade. There is also a Monsters of Rock concert.
Lastly, Brookville has a Farmers Market where you can buy vegetables. There are many great things to do in Brookville.
Jada Miner
I like Brookville because there are many things. First, I like Hickory Grove because it has a pool. Second thing I like about Brookville is some of the jobs are good. Third, I am close to some of my family and friends. Brookville is a small town and you kind of know where everything is and I like the high school because I have more freedom and there are cool things to do. Like there is parks and a drive in. This is the reason I like Brookville.
Pebbles Byers
The reason why I love my hometown is because they have the best wrestling team. Second, Brookville has really good food that is tasty and good. Third, Brookville has a drive in to watch movies with, they put out really good movies. Fourth, really nice field that they made a lot of fields and most of them have memorials which represent the people that love baseball, which is really nice because it is a sign of respect. Also, fun friends to play with and they treat you well, which is nice, and if you will keep being friends you will be friends forever. In conclusion, Brookville is a great little town.
Clayton Knapp
Why I love my hometown of Brookville. I grew up in Brookville so that is where all my friends and family are. Another reason I love Brookville is there’s Burger King, McDonalds and Pizza Hut. My neighbor has a trampoline. Next, Mcdonalds has really great hamburgers and chicken nuggets. After that, Burger King has good chicken sandwiches and cheese burgers. Pizza Hut has great pizza and breadsticks. Finally, my neighbor and I play on a trampoline after school. We can do flips, like back flips and front flips. In conclusion, I love Brookville because there’s things to do.
Conner Smith
My hometown Brookville is great because there is a lot to learn about Brookville. To start with is the underground railroad. The runaway slaves had to travel up from the South to get to Canada or the East. The underground railroad is a path that the slaves traveled on to be free. The underground railroad went under the old “Foxes” and “Captain Crunch” now. I know this because there is tunnels (pictures taken) that run through the basement of the old Foxes. Also the big brick monument down where whee Knoxdale Road and Sulgar Road is where William Penn settled when he first came to Brookville. I know this because I read this in a book that’s called “All About Brookville, Pa.”
Jacob Clinger
Brookville is a great place to live. It’s full of color places to live and great things to do. There is a lot of great places to visit downtown and on the Boulevard. And a lot of great restaurants.
Down the Boulevard there is great restaurants like Burger King, McDonalds, Plyler’s Buffet, Pizza Hut. There is also Sheetz at the end of the Boulevard. When you go downtown there is the courthouse, the giant red building. Downtown there is a Greek restaurant. If you go a little downtown there is Brookville Chevrolet. And a Giant Eagle. And there is another dealership by the Boulevard named Kelly Jeep Dodge Ram, and that is the Great Hometown of Brookville.
Zayden Jordan
Did you know that Brookville has lots of history and is a very fun place to live in? Read on to find out why Brookville is a good place to live. Also why Brookville is a very historical place. Did you know that Brookville was part of the underground railroads? Also at the courthouse they miss accused a man of murder and he was hung. Later that year they found the real murderer. Brookville is fun to live in because every year there is a Laurel Festival and there is lots of good food and a parade where everybody has a good time. In summary, Brookville is a fun and historical place to live.
Izzy Penman
A reason I love my hometown Brookville is that we have a lot of interesting history and locations. A few locations are the Underground Railroads or Scripture Rocks and even a bowling alley. Down here in Brookville we have a thing called the Laurel Festival and we also have a dam. We also have football, soccer, baseball, basketball and we have even more sports. We also have restaurants such as McDonalds, Burger King and we have gas stops like GetGo and Sheetz. There are a lot of people in Brookville who are friendly and very welcoming when you move in, and there are a lot of good neighborhoods around here. Overall Brookville is filled with a lot of good neighborhoods, nice people, a lot of sports, restaurants, history, and it’s just an overall nice place to live in.
Talen Smith
I love Brookville. There are many things to do. Read on to find out more.
Brookville is a nice town. There are many nice people and sights. Also in my hometown Brookville everything is close together, even the community. The sports teams in Brookville are good. Also in Brookville there is only one Greek restaurant. Also Brookville is super good for hunting. I know this because the mountains are covered woodland. Brookville is also awesome because we have a Dan Smiths. Brookville is also special because we are the only town with a Plylers within miles. If you think that’s great we even have a car dealership called Brookville Chevrolet. The last thing I want to tell you is we are always trying to go green. To summarize Brookville is my hometown and it’s the best town.
Demitrios Hatzinikolas
There are many fun things to do in Brookville! There is a town square where you can sit and play a BIG game of chess. Also, we do farmers market there every year. We also have a fun Laurel Festival every year. It’s just a fun way to hang out with friends and family and there’s many food stands and shops and everything in Brookville.
Autumn Dickey
My hometown, Brookville, is very interesting and I love it. Some things I love about my hometown is the restaurants like McDonalds, Subway, Arbys, Burger King, China Wok, Fox’s, Angelos and many more. I love my hometown. It is big enough but small enough to walk around. Brookville is small enough where you can walk to your friend’s house. Brookville has a lot of historical sites like the underground railroad, which you can visit today. Brookville’s population is 3822 and was founded in 1830. In conclusion, I love my hometown because it is very interesting.
Riley Payne
My hometown Brookville has various things to do and see and that is why I love it. One thing you could do in Brookville is enjoy hiking and climbing rocks at Bear Town Rocks. You could also go for a walk, run or a bike ride on the rails to trails. Next, you could go to the YMCA, go swimming in the river, and go on horseback on trails in the woods. Something you could see is the Jefferson County Historical Center. They have many cool things to see. Also, you could even get a tour of our 150-year old, bright red court house. This shows some of the things you could do in Brookville. Those are a few reasons I love my hometown.
Jamison Colgan
I like my hometown because there are a lot of things to do in this town. Things to do in this hometown are going on trails, riding bikes, parks to go to and the YMCA. Things to do in the YMCA are going swimming, playing basketball, and many more. Next, there are holidays in Brookville such as Halloween, Christmas and 4 of July parades. In Halloween, when you go downtown there will be paintings of Halloween themes on the windows. There is Victorian Christmas. In conclusion, there are things to do in this town called Brookville.
Gavin Kelly
Do you love your hometown? I do. My hometown is Brookville. There is lots of stuff to do here like the Laurel Festival. There is lots of food there, like my favorite stand, Denny and Pearl’s pizza. There is Chinese food and barbecue and all different kids of food. We have Laurel Festival every summer in the middle of town. It lasts about a week and there are a lot of people there on the first day of it.
Another reason why I love my hometown is because of the Christmas parade. The night of the parade there are lots of activities like the kids crafts. Kids wait in line to make a few little crafts like ornaments. The stores are also open so if you want to go and buy anything you can just go in and do it. There is also food stands like hot chocolate and cookies and there are also grills.
Lastly, I love my hometown because of the school. I love the school because there are lots of things you can sign up for, like band, orchestra, chorus and other clubs. And all the teachers are nice. So do you love your hometown, because I sure do.
Alessa Delp
I love a lot about my hometown. For instance, the football program. I love everything about it. I love to watch it and play the sport. We also have parks where kids and grown-ups can do stuff. down at the courthouse there is a fountain and big chess pieces for people to play with. We have the Laurel Festival where food trucks sell food. Some days they do games like dunk tank and stuff like that. They have parades on holidays throughout the year which a lot of people attend. As you can see there are many things that I like about my hometown Brookville.
Kolton Griffin
There are many reasons why I love my hometown. First I love my hometown because there are areas to bike and walk. My hometown has lots of trails that I can walk on and hills I can go on with my bike. It has a to of areas to go when you are bored and have nothing to do. My hometown has three playgrounds that are very close to my house so I can go there whenever I’m bored. My hometown is a little father from the school. I like that my hometown is far from the school so I can sleep on the bus. These are the reasons I love my hometown.
Vanessa Elder
I like Brookville because my family lives there and also because they have a Dennys, Burger King, McDonalds, China Wok, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell. I like Brookville because you have more opportunities and you can go to restaurants and groceries, so that’s why I like Brookville.
Haylee Gumpher
This passage will be about why I love Hometown Brookville, where all my friends and my family is. I love Hometown Brookville because I grew up in Brookville and it is the best place to go. Brookville has a football team and they are the Raiders and the Lumberjacks. The Raiders are for the bigger kids 7-12th and the Lumberjacks is for the little kids 3-6th grade. Brookville has a baseball team and they are called the Raiders. Brookville has a basketball team for girls and they are called Lady Raiders. the basketball team is only 7-8th graders. Brookville has four different schools: Northside for kindergarten, Pinecreek for first and second grade, Hickory Grove for third to sixth grade, high school for seventh to twelfth grade. Brookville has a McDonalds. Brookville has a Sheetz that has ice cream and lots of other things. Brookville has a Subway and they have everything to put on your sandwich and salad. Brookville has a Frosty Freeze and the have every flavor there. Brookville has a Burger King and they have the best milkshakes. These are the flavors: vanilla oreo, chocolate oreo, vanilla and chocolate Twix and cookies and cream.
Savanah Whiteman
There are many reasons I like my hometown, Brookville. First of all, I like my hometown because Brookville has a lot of restaurants and antique stores. Brookville also has a good high school football team. The team’s name is the Raiders. Brookville also has a fair. My favorite thing at the fair is the mud bog. The reason I like the restaurants is because they have good food. The reason I like the antique stores is because I like looking at old items. For these reasons this is why I like my hometown.
Lance Spencer
I love Brookville because there are a lot of fun things to do. Some of my favorite places are Goodwill, the bowling alley and the drive in. I also like to visit ponds and parks. When I go to these places I get to spend time with my friends. Brookville is a fun place to spend time with my friends.
Jack Briggs
Brookville is a nice town for many reasons. First of all we have a couple nice restaurants. And antique stores. We also have the best football team, the Brookville Raiders. We also have a Giant Eagle and Mike’s Super Market. We also have nice library to boot. We also have a nice town square and some nice pizza shops. In conclusion Brookville is a nice small town you should visit some time.
Tanner Smith
I love my hometown because my friends and my family, and that it is not a bad town, it is safe here. It has good food. We have a Denny’s and other things. I like that all my family live here or close by and ally friends never move. I have good friends and most of my cousins go to Brookville, too. Most of the things are fun in Brookville. Also we have a bowling alley in Brookville, and also we have a tiny museum and a drive in. We have good education in schools. Finally, we have a football team called the Raiders. In conclusion, Brookville is a good town to live in.
Colton Hubler
I love my hometown of Brookville in many ways. I love Brookville because you can go to the drive in and see a movie while you’re in your car. Also in Brookville you can go to the historical museum and see Brookville’s history. Then after you can go to the town square and have lunch. Finally I love my hometown of Brookville in many ways because there are many fun things to do.
Kyle Lasher
I love Brookville because it has a Pizza Hut. I love Pizza Hut because I love pizza. The first reason why I love Pizza Hut because sometimes me and my family go there all the time. Another reason why I love Pizza Hut is because they have the best pizza there. Another reason that I love Pizza Hut because they have the most really good pizza thee and they also have breadsticks there, too. In summary, this is why I love Brookville because they have a Pizza Hut.
LeAnn Lackey
I like Brookville because it’s not filled with criminals and I feel safe walking around the streets. Another reason I like Brookville is that the people are friendly and nice. I once got a free drink at Foxes. I also had people tell me where I need to go. It is also very clean, no graffiti, and there’s not as much litter as you would think. Another thing about Brookville is that it has been taken care of the buildings and it’s a good vibe overall to be here. In conclusion Brookville is a great town to be in.
Damian Bauer
A few reasons why I like my hometown “Brookville” are . . . The reason I like my hometown is because I have good friends at school and there are many places to go, like Dollar Store, Pizza Hut, McDonalds and Burger King (there are many more as well that I can’t name). Another reason I like my hometown “Brookville” is I get to go to my friends’ houses, like Damian and Grant. I like the restaurants in my hometown because they taste good, like Pizza Hut. It has good pizza and I like it. It has original ideas in Brookville. Those are all the reasons I love my hometown.
Danny Peters III
My hometown Brookville is a nice place to live. Here are some reasons why. First of all there is barely any pollution and lots of nice people. Second, there are lots of nice trails and paths you can walk on in the forest and parks. Some other reasons why I love Brookville is because it is a small and quiet town. In conclusion, Brookville is a great hometown and I’m proud to live here.
Mailey Nielsen
I lovely hometown Brookville so much because there is so much fun stuff you can do throughout the year. The first thing you can do is go to the Laurel Festival, one of Brookville’s most popular events of the year. Another popular event is the Halloween parade. One last event is the Christmas parade.
The Laurel Festival is an all-week festival that most of Brookville’s population comes to. The Laurel Festival has lots of things to do like Art in the Park where kids or teens create things to sell. Another thing at the Laurel Festival is the sidewalk sale where businesses and large groups set up tents along side the sidewalks of Main Street. One last thing you can o at the Laurel Festival is the parade that they host the last day of the week. The parade includes fire trucks, ambulance and candy.
The Halloween parade is the next thing that Brookville does. The parade includes fire trucks from Brookville, Pine Creek and Sigel Township fire departments. They also have ambulance from Brookville, Pine Creek and Sigel township, and the last thing they have in the parade is the best thing, candy like Smarties, Tootsie rolls and mints.
The last event in Brookville is the Christmas parade. The parade includes fire trucks, which at the end the last fire truck has Santa Claus on top. Another thing in the parade is that they throw out scarves and blankets. The last thing they do in the parade is that they throw out lots of candy like candy canes, mints, Tootsie Roll and even hot chocolate packets. In conclusion, these are some reasons why I love my Hometown Brookville.
Rhyland Davis
I love Brookville, my hometown, for so many different reasons. Here are some. First I love that Brookville has a YMCA. It is fun to walk after school with friends and play basketball. I also like that Brookville has its own fair. It’s fun to go to the fair with family and friends and ride all the rides and watch the rodeo and demolition derby and all the other events. Brookville has a Laurel Festival that has games and food and parades, and it’s also fun to go with friends and walk around downtown. In conclusion, I love Brookville for many reasons.
Austin Colgan
I love Brookville, which is my hometown. We have a lot of things that are fun or important. One of those things is Cook Forest. There is so much to do there. You can go rafting, shopping. You can go to a play, hiking and more. Then, we have a hospital which is really handy to have one nearby, so we don’t have to drive 20 minutes to get to the hospital if needed. After that, we live far back in the country so we can enjoy the woods, and all of nature. Finally, we have our own school district. We have kindergarten, Pinecreek, Hickory Grove and the high school, so we don’t all have to pick any other school. I love my hometown Brookville.
Brayden Ross
My hometown is important to me and many others who live here. Brookville is so special to me because I go to school here with all of my friends. It’s also such a small town that everything and everyone is familiar with each other. There’s fun things to do like Rails to Trails and football games, not to mentionable of Brookville school spirit! We celebrate it with Spirit Week, white out and pep rallies. I love my hometown and I think you should visit Brookville soon!
Amanda Corbett
My hometown is fun and important in many people. It is a pretty small town so you know most people, so you most of the time have someone to hang out with. It is also fun because we have the YMCA. At the YMCA there are anythings to do and keep you interested. Brookville also has the rails to trails that you can walk or bike on. Brookville is important in many ways also. It is full of history and always has something new for you to learn. These are some examples of why I think my hometown Brookville is fun and important to many people.
Kloey Olson
Things I love about my hometown. First, I really like that we have a YMCA where we can have fun. At the YMCA there is a basketball court where me and my friends can play basketball. Next, I love that we have festivals and holiday parades such as the Laurel Festival, the Christmas parade and the Fourth of July parade. Lastly, I love that we don’t have much pollution in our town because we have recycling bins around town. In conclusion, this is why I love my hometown, Brookville.
Wyatt Lucas
My hometown is Brookville and it is pretty cool because we have lots of fun and interesting things to do. Brookville has paintings on the Main Street windows on Halloween and they are always fun to go around and look at them. And Dirty Ehrma’s has some of the best wings in my opinion. Something really fun is the Laurel Festival with all the good food. The rails to trails is always fun to run or ride a bike on. My favorite thing to do in Brookville is to fish at North Fork Creek that goes right in the middle of town. In conclusion, Brookville is a great hometown.
Will Shofestall
Hi, my name is Grace and I live in Brookville, Pennsylvania. I love Brookville because we have the rails to trails. I love to ride my bike and walk on the rails to trails. The rails to trails is a beautiful place to visit. Brookville also has parks. The parks have many fun things for kids to do and play on. Brookville has some really pretty trees that give us oxygen. And we also have pretty flowers. That is why I love Brookville.
Grace Molnar
I love my hometown because it’s a nice small town with fun things to do with family. I love my hometown because we have great holiday parades and festivals. I also love going to Beartown Rocks and I love going to Clear Creek, too. I love splashing in the cold water there. In Sigel I also love to go to Farmers Inn and get ice cream and go around and look at all the animals there. That’s why I love my hometown to have fun with family.
Autumn Walker
I love Brookville as my hometown because we have great festivals and parades like the Laurel Festival. We have the Christmas parade, and that’s just two great events that happen in our hometown. We have a great school district, and plenty of family activities, like great huge parks where you can have picnics with the family. We also have plenty of trails you can walk or ride your bike on. In conclusion, I love my hometown of Brookville for many reasons.
Cadence Suhan
I live in Brookville, and always have lived in Brookville. Brookville is just a small town and it is great. Here are some reasons I like to live in Brookville. First, we have the YMCA, which has so many floors in it and it has a basketball court. Then downstairs it has a work out room with a rock climbing wall. Then it has a way upstairs on the top floor and it’s like a dance room but everyone will also work out there but sometimes people will play games if they’re allowed. Some other things are like being able to walk anywhere downtown. Like it is super easy to get from one place to another, like from the YMCA to Foxes Pizza, it is super easy. You also get to walk around with your friends going downtown. Also to add on to walking anywhere you can go to Buff’s ice cream and get ice cream and go to the ball fields or anywhere near there. Also during the summer sometime in June they have a week full of fun activities they do and they call it the Laurel Festival. They have it for an entire week. They also have super delicious food that tastes so good. Like the funnel cake, or basically anything that’s there is good. Lastly every year which is also super fun to go to. Also on the 4th of July sometimes at night you can go to the ball fields and watch the fireworks with friends and family. Those were some reasons I like my hometown Brookville, and that I think it’s great.
Lacie Silvis
I love my hometown of Brookville because of how it is very natural. Brookville has many trails that you can go on to enjoy nature. The nature in Brookville is great; there is plenty of trees, forests and fresh air. Thirdly there’s very little pollution and it is quite clean here. We also have a lot of parks, playgrounds and places to sightsee all nature, like Cook Forest. The town is a little small but that makes it so you might bump into your friend more. In conclusion, I like my hometown Brookville because it has a lot of nature and is very calm.
Carson Moore
I love Brookville because of many reasons, like the little things that make it what it is. Brookville is great in general, but there are things about it that make it even better, like the parades, the parks, the little places like Dirty Ermah’s, Buff’s, Giant Eagle, and even the school! Brookville has TONS of trees, quite literally, and people. The people here are nicer than in other places, which I should know because I have lived in a whole lot of places. Brookville is a great place. I love Brookville because of those reasons.
Nicholas Highfield
Why I love my hometown is because it has a lot of stuff to do during the year. I love it because it has the Halloween paintings on Main Street. The reason I love this is because it’s cool to walk or drive down Main Street and sweet the paintings after they are all completed. Following that, there’s also the holiday parade. There are parades like Christmas, 4th of July, and a bunch of other parades also. The reason I like the parade is it’s fun to see the little kids run around after the candy and having fun. However, I also lovely hometown Brookville because it has its own school and also hospital. The reason I picked this is because not all towns have their own school or hospital, they share with a neighboring town. To wrap it up, I lovely hometown of Brookville for many reasons.
Shayne Lindemuth
My hometown is Brookville. I love my hometown. It is a great place to grow up. I like how it isn’t a big city and it is small, it is very peaceful. The Laurel Festival is very fun as well. The Brookville school district is a nice place to go to school. There is a lot of room to do things outside. The history that Brookville has is pretty cool, too. For example the underground railway is nice fact of our history. I love where I grew up and there is why.
Baylee McCracken
Brookville is my hometown. I have lived in many places; so far, Brookville is my favorite. Everyone knows everyone and the people are so nice. I love how old-fashioned it is. Everything about it makes me excited. I really like Buff’s, the drive-in theater and the Opera House Cafe. I really like Brookville. During fall it is the best time to be here. During fall we have a Halloween parade. Every store front is painted and everybody is so friendly. these are all the reasons I love Brookville.
Marilyn Rubino
Good things about my hometown Brookville are it’s a small town. Some properties have big lawns. I like the parks in Brookville along with rails to trails. The Courthouse is a neat place, so is the Court House Grill. The schools are good and Buff’s is a great place to get ice cream. Cook Forest is a neat place too, along with Scripture Rocks over by the prison, the dam, the Moonlight Drive-In, bowling lanes, the Opera House Cafe. This is why I love my town Brookville.
Seth Burridge
I love my hometown because it is very convenient and has a lot of cool stuff. For instance some cool things about Brookville are there are great hiking trails around like the dam, Scripture Rocks, Rails to Trails. Those trails aren’t just hiking, you could run on them or even bike on them. some more great things about Brookville are there are historic buildings to like, a history center and the Courthouse. There are some good restaurants too, like the Opera House Cafe and the Court House Pub. In Brookville there is a festival every year called the Laurel Festival and there is a food court and many different activities to go to every single day. The Laurel Festival goes on for one week and is very cool. Also every year sometime around December there is a big Christmas parade with a bunch of fire trucks with people in them throwing candy everywhere. There are all sorts of different cars. The final fire truck that comes by has the ladder up all the way with Santa on it. There are so many different things and all different sorts of candy and it is very cool. And that is why I love my Hometown Brookville.
Lucas McKinley
Brookville is the most wonderful town in my opinion. Brookville is close to many attractions as in Farmers Inn, Cook Forest and many others. Brookville is very historical. William Penn settled star Sulgar Road. Brookville also has underground railroads where Fox’s Pizza used to be. Brookville also has very good schools as in Northside, Pinecreek, Hickory Grove and Jr/Sr High School. Brookville also has very nice restaurants. This is why Brookville is the most wonderful town in my opinion.
Gabby Phillips
My hometown is Brookville, PA. I’ve lived here half my life. I say it’s pretty great. There are a lot of things that happen in Brookville like parades, contests, fairs and more. The founding fathers of Brookville were Joseph and Andrew Barnett and their brother-in-law Samuel Scott in the 1790s. From then on this little town grew to be a well-known area. There is a lot of things to do, like go see the museums and the courthouse. We also have a restaurant named after the courthouse, The Courthouse Grill and Pub. There a lot more things in this town. That is why I like to live here. The is not a lot of people, so it’s not that kind of city. These are some of the reasons why I like Brookville, PA.
Kiera Chittester
My hometown is Brookville. Brookville is a great town. It has so many cool attractive things. It is a good place to grow up in. Brookville is also a really quiet town. My hometown has a lot of great restaurants around and in our hometown. In Brookville there is a great fire department. There is also a great police department. There is also really great churches in Brookville. Brookville has a lot of great stores in Brookville. Brookville also has a really great school with really great teachers at the school. Brookville has a lot of great fairs and Laurel Festivals in June and July.
Katelynn Holliday
I love my hometown in Brookville because it has a lot of tourist attractions like Scripture Rocks, Farmers Inn, Moonlight Drive-In and a bunch of other ones. Read on to find out more about my hometown in Brookville.
To start things off, the first thing that I want to tell you tell yo about is the Moonlight Drive-In theatre. You can watch a lot of different movies there. It is located right off the boulevard in Brookville. The next thing I want to tell ou about is Scripture Rocks. I think this is really cool because it is a place that you can go to; you can climb on the rocks and the cool part is that they have old Scriptures from the Bible in them. This place is located out by Jefferson Manor, which is right off the Interstate 80. The last thing that I want to tell you about is the Buff’s ice cream place. It has some of the best ice cream in Brookville. It is located right next to the ballfields.
As you can see Brookville is a really fun place to live and that is why I like my hometown.
Zane Esposito
I like living in Brookville because some things are really awesome to and for me.
For example, one thing that is very helpful to me and my family is we live right across at the street from the Mike’s Eastside Express gas station, so if we ever need to go get gas or something else we can just walk or drive across the street. Also because we live kinda close by Mike’s Comet, so if we ever need food or drinks, like we need tomatoes or milk, we can just walk to Mike’s Comet. Another thing that I like about living in Brookville is some of my best friends live close by me so I can just walk to their house. A fun fact about Brookville is that in 1796 Joseph and Andrew Barnet and Samuel Scott founded Brookville. And in 2018 Brookville was known to have 3,808 people living Brookville. I like how there is so many things you can visit in Brookville, like the Historical Center and Scripture Rocks. And the reservoir lake and the Brookville dam. Also there is the playground and basketball/tennis court by the hold food bank which is no longer the food bank.
This is why I like Brookville and how it is helpful to and for me.
Amber Hunter
Brookville is a great hometown. It has some really cool attractions. One of the attractions is the courthouse. The Brookville Courthouse was built from 1838 to1930. It’s 180 years old. I think it’s one of the oldest buildings in Brookville. The courthouse is used by judges in court. When you would go to court, you would go to the oldest building in Brookville. The courthouse is one of the oldest buildings in Brookville.
Another great thing about Brookville is the Laurel Festival. This event takes place in Brookville on June 8 and is thee for 9 days. At the Laurel Fest, you can buy funnel cakes pork ribs, pizza and more. This event is somewhat like a traveling carnival, only without the rides. It’s normally set up by the courthouse. Me and my family went there this year. I liked the funnel cake the best!
Another interesting thing about my hometown is the history. Brookville was founded by Joseph and Andrew Barnett, as well as their brother-in-law, Samuel Scott, in the 1790s. This makes Brookville pretty old for a town, in my opinion. This town was also named after a brook, hence the name Brook-ville.
To summarize, my hometown is pretty cool. It has lots of cool things to see, like the courthouse or the Laurel Fest. Plus it also has some really unusual history. Anyway, I love my hometown and everything in it.
Todd Brown
Have you heard of Brookville? It is a town between DuBois and Clarion in Pennsylvania.
Brookville has some history like the tunnels under the town. They think it was for taking livestock animals places. Livestock like cows, goats, sheep, pigs and chickens. They found an entrance to the tunnels under a store with a statue outside. I don’t remember what it is called. Some think it was connected to the underground railroad.
Brookville has a Laurel Festival in the summer. They have food trucks there, and once some games. Brookville has the dam to go swimming in but right now it has a disease. There is the Ace spillway where you can go fishing and you can go swimming in Five Mile Run.
There is a lot of pizza shops to go to on Main Street. There is a nice restaurant to go to called the Courthouse Grill. Mike’s is a fun supermarket. I always enjoy going to it. Even though there is food there, I will most likely see a friend there.
In conclusion, Brookville has some fun things to do like go to Mike’s Super Market and pick out soup from the canned aisle.
Grant Zimmerman
My hometown is Brookville. My hometown is not very big but it is still fun. Not many bad things happen. In Brookville we have many restaurants like Foxes Pizza, Angelo’s Pizza, Buff’s Ice Cream, The Opera House, Courthouse Grill, Plyler’s Buffet and The Frosty Freeze. We have Scripture Rocks and a history museum. There is also a lot of fairs and festivals in Brookville. One of the festivals we do is the Laurel Festival. This lasts a week and each day there’s different things to do. In conclusion My hometown Brookville is not very big but it is still fun.
Willow Sullivan
Brookville has many good things. We have a fair that is open a week or so every year. We also have hotels so you can visit friends. You also can wear. We have some restaurants around. Then we have a few ice cream places. We also have stores you can shop in. A lot of our hotels are rated in the 3 star range. All together it’s a good place.
Gavin Moore
The little town Brookville is not too small or not too big; it is just right. Brookville has many things that is historic and fun.
First is the Laurel Festival held the third week in June every year. The Laurel Festival began in the year 1957 and is still a tradition in our small community today. I like to go the Laurel Festival week when they have the food trucks and the family nights. One of my favorite nights is when they do the bubbles and foam, and when they have the dog show. There was the special guest that came last year and performed a puppet show. The man played the guitar and a monkey, that was a puppet. The monkey would do silly things and would throw squishes and giant stuffed bananas into the crowd. He made all the guests very happy.
A historic thing I’m going to write about is the Underground Railroad. The underground rail was created to help slaves escape from their masters to be free. A man by the name of Elijah Heath and his wife were the people that helped the slaves coming through Brookville. The only verified location was beneath a house on South Pickering Street. This locations is known today as Marti Hair Fashions. there was a small room in the basement of their home that was accessible from both the house and the outside to traffic slaves through. This location is still part of Brookville today. When I first learned about the underground railroad I was amazed at how clever they were to escape from their masters.
In conclusion this town is fun and historic on both sides of the story. The Laurel Festival is a good time to have fun and relax and the underground is a good thing to learn about. This town is not too big and not too small, it is just right.
Jessica Greeley
I love my hometown because it’s small and I like learning about its history. It’s super easy to get around because of how small Brookville is. From my house, it’s easy to get to the restaurants on Main Street and the restaurants around Main Street like Dirty Erhma’s, Foxes and the Courthouse Cafe.
Then we also have some good fast food restaurants on the boulevard like McDonalds, Burger King and Taco Bell. Also, we have the TA which has really good food and a salad bar. We have bowling alley off of the boulevard as well. Fun fact, the bowling alley was sold to a new owner this summer.
Next, we also have some fun historic things like an underground railroad stop. The oldest building in Brookville dates back to 1836. Most of the buildings were made between 1838 and 1930. Also every year Brookville hosts the Jefferson County Fair.
Finally, if you ever stop at Brookville in the summer make sure you bring an innertube and go tubing at Cook Forest. You can also just bring some hot dogs and cook them in the first if you want. Cook Forest is a great place to go camping.
I love Brookville because of its history and how compact it is.
Brent Held
Brookville has many fun things to do.
First, Brookville has China Wok. It’s a Chinese place to eat. My personal favorite is the C16. It’s the finest of General Tso’s and a water. Other good things is the Pu Pu platter and chicken on a stick. Other restaurants are Burger King, Plylers, McDonalds, Sheetz, Pizza Hut, Foxes, Subway Golden Eagle, Pub & Grill, and more.
Next thing Brookville has is my soccer team. It’s really fun to be in the sport. I play the stopper and wings. There is a total of seven U14 teams. Soccer is a really fun sport. On Sunday, the 8th, my team won 9-0.
The school is also close to Main Street that has many restaurants to eat at after school. Some of the eat-in places are Foxes Pizza, Angelos, Pub & Grill, and the Opera House Cafe. Us kids walk down there after school onFridays and eat and walk to a nice little ice creams hop named Buff’s Ice Cream.
Brookville has a lot of cool history to look at, including the underground railroad where slaves snuck to the north to be free. We also have original seats.
In conclusion, Brookville has many fun things to do!
Brooke Monrean
My hometown, Brookville, is very interesting and this is why I love it. The town is just the right size. It isn’t very big, so you can walk to get everywhere, but you have enough room to have shops, restaurants, clothing stores and many more things. It also has lots of historical places to visit like the older buildings, like the YMCA and the courthouse. In conclusion Brookville is a very mediocre town but it’s cool.
Camden Radaker
There are many reasons why i like my Hometown Brookville. First of all, I like that we have a Town Square. It is nice for people to go there and just sit. Also, I like the Laurel Festival because there are games, music, and a food court. There is a parade to sum up th fun festival. Finally, I like that we have the Jefferson County Fair. It is a great way to hang out with friends over the summer and play games and win prizes. To sum it up, there are many reasons I like my hometown Brookville.
Jordan Campbell
I love my hometown because there is something for everyone. One way is, it is big even to have a restaurant but small even to have only 5-10 minutes to the store. Next, if your kid wants to go to the library after school they could use walk to the library. But if you are one of those people that like your space there is a part for you, too. After that I personally have lived here my whole 12 years, which I love living here. there is only 3,822 people that live in Brookville. The oldest place in Brookville was built in 1838. Brookville, it has a lot of other history too.
Kailee Powell
There are many reasons why I lovely hometown. Brookville has a lot of fun things to do and see. It is a great place to live. To start off, one of the reasons I like Brookville is because it is large enough to have restaurants, but it is small enough to walk around and not be crowded. Downtown there are many restaurants like Foxes, Angelo’s and The Opera House Cafe. I love how the school is so close to these restaurants because sometimes after school, I walk downtown with my friends and grab something to eat. Another reason I love Brookville is because of the Jefferson County Fair at the fairgrounds in the summer. I like the fair because it’s when I get to see all my friends after a long summer, and I get to ride all the fair rides with them. Next, I like Brookville because of the Laurel Festival. There is so much food and it is so cool at night because of the pretty fireworks above you. Finally, I love Brookville because it doesn’t take long to get to attractions, and major cities, like Pittsburgh. In conclusion, there are many reasons why I love my hometown. There are many things to do, and it is a great place olive. It is an amazing town to be in.
Alyssa Tollini
There are so many things I love about met hometown Brookville. I have lived in Brookville my whole life, so for about 13 years now. Some things I enjoy about Brookville is the fairs and festivals because of the food, games, rides, shows and much more. Other things I like about Brookville is it’s big enough to have restaurants but small enough to easily get to a friend’s house and you can’t go anywhere without seeing somebody you know. Some reasons I like my hometown is you never get lost because you probably lived there your whole life. Something I love about my hometown is that is where all my memories are and will be. The last important thing I love about my hometown is my family and my friends live there.
Elly Neiswonger
I love Brookville formally reasons and I think I should share them with you. First, hello, my name is Brooke and I am proud to say I am local to Brookville and I have been living here in Brookville for 12 years. I moved from Knoxdale when I was just a year old. I grew up realizing how amazing and unique that our town is. Don’t get me wrong, all home towns are great, but I just think ours is just a tiny bit better.
Some things that Brookville celebrates isn’t the same as other towns. For example, we celebrate Art in the Park and Jefferson County Fair and we even celebrate Laurel Festival. At Art in the Park you can enjoy having fun selling your own art or buying others and enjoying fun art activities downtown. One of the coolest experiences in 2018 was when I got to witness a young woman make a horse from clay. I also enjoy the Laurel Festival because of the delicious freshly made funnel cakes and soft pretzels with cheese. I also enjoy the fresh squeezed lemonade and playing fun games on family night. One of my favorite things was the fair. It was my favorite because I enjoyed the rides, especially the ferris wheel.
Cook Forest is another thing I love about my town. There are many things to do there such as tubing in the river, camping, walking trails and riding horses. It is a major attraction that just recently had Ben Rothlesburger there! Also not far from there, there is the Double Diamond Deer Ranch and the Farmer’s Inn, both of which I love to go to because I love animals.
In conclusion, there are many things that I love about my hometown, and I am proud to be a part of it.
Brooke Kammerdeiner
There are many reasons why I love my hometown Brookville. First off, I love my hometown because we don’t have to travel that far to see friends and family. Also like the restaurants downtown and on the boulevard. Next, I like that it’s big enough to have restaurants but small enough to walk around with friends. Also, I like that we don’t have a big population. Our population of Brookville is 3,822. To add onto, I like going to the Laurel Festival. I like to go there to get good food and hang with my friends and to have a good time. Finally, these are some reasons why I love my hometown Brookville.
Gage Miller
KNOXDALE
Seventh Grade
My hometown is Knoxdale. Knoxdale is a really small place but it’s nice. There’s not a lot of people or anything. There is not very many kids my age that I know of. It’s a lot of little kids. After living here for a couple years it’s nice. I live by Thunder Mountain, so every time there’s races I hear them. I don’t that close to it, I love closer to the fire department. It’s a super nice town. i walk down to the church a lot to swing or something. I also go to the ballpark and swing. I also play soccer, football or softball on the field with my siblings. When it’s Knoxdale’s homecoming I like to walk up there and hang out for a little bit. Knoxdale is a nice little town and I’m glad I live here. The part about not having kids my age is kinda boring but I help out my mom and I’m glad that this is my hometown.
Beth Lindemuth
SUMMERVILLE
Seventh Grade
What is your hometown? My hometown is Summerville. I think Summerville is a good place. I live there withy mom and dad. In Summerville we have the “Summerville Library.” This is where I spend most of my time reading. There are three churches in Summerville. There are lots of things to do in Summerville. Saturday nights the fire hall has Bingo and when winter starts they have an auction every Friday night. There are two parks, one to play on, and the other shows movies sometimes. That’s where all the functions are held like Labor Day and Veterans Day. Sometimes my friends and I like to hang out at the bridge. This is why I love my hometown.
Bella Neiswonger
I like my hometown because it has a lot of stuff to do. I have lived in Summerville for six years. First, my family owns the Summerville Salon. Next, every year Summerville has a Labor Day festival. There is a parade for the Labor Day festival. Also, in Summerville there is the Rails to Trails. the rails to trails are very long, they go in to Brookville. Summerville has two parks, a basketball court, and a normal park. After that, Summerville has a library called the Summerville Library. I like my hometown because it has a lot of stuff to do.
Kaylee Wykoff
My hometown of Summerville is a very small town. It’s filled with lots of people and has many houses. It’s very quiet. And I enjoy that it has very long trails and a library and it has my cousins living there, so it’s easier to visit them anytime and most of my friends live there. I also love that I don’t have to travel long distances to see certain people and it’s very small and quiet most of the time and very relaxing to just walk around without a whole bunch of cars everywhere. Finally, I love my hometown because it’s very quiet.
Amy Whiteman
What is your hometown? My hometown is Summerville. I think Summerville is a great place to live! I live with my mom, dad and my two brothers. In Summerville we have three churches! We also have a library called the Summerville Library. I like to go there because they have toys and computers and all kinds of books. We also have two parks. One is to watch plays and has a baseball field and basketball court. The other one has slides, monkey bars, pull-up bars, and a spinning wheel. In Summerville we also have a hair salon. My mom takes my brothers and I there a lot. there is a lot of fun things I can do in my hometown. I like to go places with my brothers. We hang out down at the bridge sometimes and fish. This is why I love my hometown!
Abagail Kalgren
I like my hometown because there is fun stuff to do. You can hang out with friends at a basketball court or play baseball at the baseball field. We also have a playground that has some fun stuff there. I personally like to walk the rails to trails with friends. We sit and talk to each other at the benches there. I also like to sit at the library with friends and talk about school and work on school work there with friends. Sometimes Summerville can be boring but i have friends to always hang out with and that makes it better. We have a gas station and a pretty good restaurant that has decent food and good service.
Evan Giles
SIGEL
Seventh Grade
I live in Sigel, PA, and there’s a lot to love. Admitted, I’ve only lived here for a month, so I haven’t gotten around much. However, I can appreciate nature. From my backyard, I can see constellations and the moon on clear nights. Sometime, I plan to set up my telescope in the yard. I also like to go on hikes in the woods. The deer population is insane! Since I’ve moved here, I have seen three bucks, at least eight doe, and two fawns. A road near my house makes for great biking and running, and it helps that it barely sees any traffic. Across the road, my neighbors have a pond that my mom caught some fish in. Living like I do on a state route, the road noise can be a little loud, but other things I’ve mentioned more than make up for that. Obviously, there’s some real beauty in my neck of the woods. I’m glad to be in Jefferson County.
Henry May
My hometown is Sigel. In Sigel, it is a very nice town. It is not top high tech but it is nice. In Sigel there is a gas station call Trumans and it sells gas, food, hunting stuff, all that you would need to eat. There is also a post office. If you get a package it will be there if it does not fit in your mailbox. Also in Sigel it is very quiet and peaceful and you can relax and watch nature. There is a lot of nature in Sigel. There is also hunting and there are big deer in Sigel. That is one thing I look forward to in Sigel. In Sigel there is a food place which is Tommy’s. It is the best pizza and homemade fries the world. There are a lot of fun things to do in Sigel. There is Farmers Inn and it has food, golf, animals and a shop. There is also a place where you will be able to go golfing next year. It is the place where I work. There is a lot more than that. I love to ride on four wheelers and dirt bikes. This is my hometown.
Ryon Ross
Sigel has many good sides to it and is a good place to live. Fore example, in Sigel you have lots of privacy, but also close friendly neighbors. Another reason it’s good is the road. In Sigel where I love the road is open to us, so we can ride bikes on it or walk across to our neighbor.
Aso in Sigel, there are a few nearby places to visit such as Cook Forest, Farmers Inn and a deer park. Those places are close nowhere I live. In Cook Forest I like to go on the trail and maybe climb rocks.
In conclusion, Sigel has many pros of living there.
Colton Cicciarelli
MUNDERF
Seventh Grade
My hometown is Brookville/Munderf, Pa. I love my hometown because in Brookville we have our county fair. Another reason Brookville is such a wonderful place is because of Silvises property where we can ride our ATVs in the woods. This is why I love my hometown.
Ian Boyer
MAYPORT
Seventh Grade
I love my hometown. Here are multiple reasons why I do. My hometown is Mayport. I like my hometown because it is all country. I like it because I can ride my four-wheeler and dirt bike without any issues. In my hometown I got many acres to hunt and to fish. I like my hometown because I farm the land myself. In my hometown I don’t have to worry about people bothering me about my riding and the noise. My hometown is the best because we can shoot our guns all over our property. My dogs can run free and don’t have to worry about being taken.
These are the reasons why I love my hometown.
Carl Gibson
FISHER
Seventh Grade
In the village Fisher, notch happens, but there’s a homecoming called “Against the Grain” towards the end of summer. Fisher is 2.2 square miles. There’s a few farms in the village. There’s an old Red and White store with a small post office. Wickerham Manor was the founder.
Tyler Owens
EMERICKVILLE
Seventh Grade
My hometown is Emerickville and this is why I love it. One reason why I love it is because many people don’t live there and it is normally quiet. Another reason is that it is the perfect place to take nature pictures. It’s also a good walk if you live out there. there’s a ton of wildlife like deer, turkey and rabbits, as well as coyotes and a bear that just seems to stick around. It’s very open with many fields and basically surrounded by woods. Near where Alive there is a natural creek that runs through the forest. During the summer the creek is the best spot for pictures, but it’s farther in the woods. This is why I love my hometown.
Riley Wolfe
HAZEN
Seventh Grade
Brookville is very special to me because I love our school. Almost everybody in Brookville, it seems like, come to the varsity football games. I also really like our school because of the staff and students. Everyone is friendly here and the teachers have always been super nice. Brookville Area has produced some very successful people over the years.
Historically, Brookville was very important important in the late 1800s. It served as a stopping point for runaway slaves during times of slavery and unfair treatment. They stopped under what is currently “Marti’s Hair Fashions,” in the Underground Railroad.
One of my favorite businesses in Brookville is “Legacy Archery.” They have a nice range so you can shoot your bow. I hunt archery and they are a great store. I personally also like BWP bats. They provide bats for kids and adults in the major leagues. They offer tours of their factory and storage, and you can get customized bats with your name on it.
I also love my very small town outside of Brookville, which is Hazen. Every couple weekends there is a flea market that I live very close to. I love to hunt in the woods around my house, and ride my four-wheelers. There are lots of great places to visit in the Hazen and Brookville area.
As you can tell, I love my hometown very much because of the school. It’s history, local businesses, and where I live, Hazen.
Jake Semeyn
Things I like about Hazen is that there is never that much traffic such as cars going by at night. I like having the flea market because each month they have something new. Hazen isn’t always busy and I get to relax. There is lots of woods in Hazen and we don’t get bothered here a lot. There is a bunch of flat plains in Hazen. Many people do grow crops over here. We love visitors and we like to introduce them to Hazen. Hazen does have a firehouse or a township called Warsaw Township firehall. Hazen is an amazing place!
Jesse Lucas