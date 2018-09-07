BROOKVILLE — On Aug. 16, at 2:34 p.m. Punxsutawney-based state police were called to a three vehicle accident along Route 28 in Pinecreek Township. Leona M. Geer, 64, of Brookville and was driving north in a 2011 Hyundai Elantra. Penny L. Rakovan, 57, of Brookville was also traveling north in a 2015 Subaru Forester. Rhonda A. Passmore, 30, of Brookville was southbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.
Rakovan was stopped on Route 28 and attempted to make a left turn on to Jefferson Manor Drive when Geer failed to stop in time, causing the Elantra to hit the Subaru’s back left fender, pushing the vehicle to a stop in the righthand lane facing north. After hitting the Subaru, the Elantra went into oncoming traffic hitting the front left corner of Passmore’s vehicle, which caused the Elantra to rotate 180 degrees and then continued to travel south on Route 28 before stopping in the lefthand lane facing south. After being hit, the Silverado came to rest in the left hand land facing south beside Geer’s vehicle.
Geer was transported by Jefferson County EMS for an injury of unknown severity. She was wearing a seatbelt. Passengers in Geer’s vehicle, a 13-year-old boy and a 11-year-old girl, both of Brookville, were both injured. The boy was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS for a suspected minor injury. The 11-year-old was transported by Stat Medevac for an injury of unknown severity. No medical facility was listed.
Rakovan, who was also wearing her seatbelt, was not injured. Passmore, who was wearing her seatbelt, was transported by Stat Medevac to Altoona Hospital for a suspected injury.
There were four passengers in Passmore’s vehicle: Shirley E. Terwilliger, 63, of Brookville, was transported by Life Flight to UPMC Altoona for a suspected injury; John S. Terwilliger, 70, of Brookville, was listed as uninjured but was transported by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands Brookville; a 7-year-old Brookville girl was not injured but was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jeffferson County EMS and a 10-year-old Brookville boy was transported by Stat Medevac to UMPC Altoona for a suspected injury. All were wearing their seatbelts.
Punxsutawney-based state police were assisted at the scene by Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, State Med: 6,9 and 11, Life Flight Allegheny, Cpl. Andrew R. Brothers and Tpr. Seth D. Moore.
Geer was charged with driving a vehicle at an unsafe speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.